Beverly Haynes has been a part of several Pulaski County Fiscal Court meetings this year, and not always in situations that were particularly pleasant. On Tuesday, she was happy to give some good news.
After asking the court's approval (and getting it) to hire two full-time employees, Mara Rogers and Cameron Hall, to the Pulaski County 911 Center, where Haynes serves as interim director, Haynes announced that the hub of the county's emergency lifeline would now be fully staffed.
Judge-Executive Steve Kelley started to point out it's the first time the 911 Center has been fully staffed in a while, when Haynes pulled out a piece of paper and announced, "I've got stuff I want to say," drawing a big laugh from the court.
In June, Haynes was recommended by Kelley along with Andrea Scales to serve as shift supervisors and assistant TAC (terminal agency coordinator, the latter a role required for every agency that accesses FBI Criminal Justice Information Services systems) at the Pulaski County 911 Center. But a mistake in the minutes and a complaint from Mark Ranshaw that the job opportunities weren't made widely available put the positions in a state of flux.
In July, Haynes was named the 911 Center's interim director, as one of its most senior employees. Earlier this month however, Haynes went to the council to have them approve promotions for Scales and Danielle Flynn to supervisor assistant TAC positions. Again, there was conflict with Ranshaw, who wanted to "look into that a little bit deeper" and asked Haynes if she had interviewed everybody interested in the position, as well as questioning if there wasn't someone with more experience than Scales who had been at the 911 Center for five years. Haynes had to explain the reasoning behind her recommendations for the hires, and was backed up by Kelley.
This time, however, Haynes would get no pushback for what she had to say.
"In approaching 90 days as interim (director) and being on the agenda almost every court meeting during that time frame, I felt compelled to share with the court the advances we're making as a department at 911," she said. "Now, we are fully staffed, the first time in many years. We have supervisors for every shift. ... I'm happy to see those changes.
"We have lots of training going on," she continued. "All staff have gone above and beyond in assisting with training and coverage. I want to publicly say how much I appreciate every person there. The new hire training is extensive; four-week academy and Department of Criminal Justice training, and about six months in-house. It's not a job where you just show them how to move around the building and they can do it."
Haynes said that the center has also been working on next-generation 911 mapping, and is "99 percent complete on this project; no other county surrounding us is even close to that." Over 36,000 address points have been set, she said, and over 8,000 road segments.
"We're fixing to be the largest county to date to be complete with this project in the state of Kentucky," she said. "We expect to be done with that this week. This will generate future funding as it targets out-of-state cell phone calls from our tourism, from the lake, from Somernites Cruise, from everything that we have. This next-gen is going to help us generate money."
Haynes also said that on October 13, the center's IT Coordinator Jason Hancock helped put together a communications symposium. Around 40 people were present, including first responder department heads and three radio businesses, discussing issues and problem solving.
"Jason represented 911 very professionally, led the discussion, keeping everybody on the path of the meeting," said Haynes, who praised other members of the department for their efforts as well.
"I'm going to have 16 dispatchers full-time, and I'm proud of that," she said. "But I'm proud of it because the people helped me make it happen. It's nothing I did by myself. I just wanted to recognize everybody at 911, because no one has just one job. All of them are team players and very much appreciated."
Kelley said that Haynes has done a "great job" and noted that she stepped up when the county needed someone to lead the 911 Center. Ranshaw also noted in particular that with a number of recent fires, the 911 Center has done a great job in handling that and getting responders where they need to go.
"I'm sure it was overwhelming for them, especially the last couple of days," said Ranshaw, to which Haynes replied that six different fire departments were out at the same time on Monday.
In other Fiscal Court business:
• Deputy Jailer Rod Dick presented the court a check for $72,213.29 to reimburse them for deputies' salaries doing jail work programs, in particular out picking up trash from local roadways.
Dick also asked the court to present the Pulaski County Detention Center with a bill for the gas they've been using, and the jail will settle it up.
• The court also discussed buying new trucks for fire departments, approving those, and financing on mowing tractors. Kelley asked to look at options at a future court meeting.
