Presents and cards. Flowers and friends. A cake with candles that showed the number “100.” And at the center of it all, Hazel Borst.
Hazel was guest of honor Thursday morning at her 100th birthday celebration, held at the Pulaski County Senior Center.
And to say she was surprised by the party is an understatement.
“What a surprise. That really flips me,” she told one party guest.
When asked by a reporter how it feels to be 100, Hazel responded, “It’s imaginary. It’s just like being 99. No one in our family ever hit the 100s, not even the 90s. What am I doing here?”
When that reporter replied that she must be here for a reason, she said, “Yes, but I’d like to know what it is.”
Her advice for life? “Do what comes from inside you,” she said, later adding, “You just keep doing.”
The centenarian has led a well-traveled life. She was born in Detroit, but moved to Canada before she was a year old.
“Mother’s relatives were all there,” she explained.
Later on, she moved out to California where she worked as a teaching assistant.
After her first husband, Fredrick Doebler, died, she somehow settled in Somerset. While she wasn’t sure of the reason, her daughter, Janet York, said it was likely because Hazel’s sister lived here.
Hazel got remarried, to a man named Jim Borst, and the two of them lived in their own home until Jim passed away in 2020 at the age of 97.
Hazel said that she and Jim had spent many years coming to the Senior Center.
“I enjoyed the time here,” she said of the center.
Although she doesn’t go to the center as often now, she still has many friends there, hence the reason for her birthday bash being held there.
Hazel recently moved in with her daughter, into her home in Shopville. Besides Janet, Hazel is the mother of five sons who are all scattered around Kentucky, Tennessee and California: Bob, Dennis, Neil, Wayne and Brian.
As for hobbies, Hazel used to enjoy painting and still crochets.
Daughter Janet explained, “She was wonderful. Artistic. Her best picture, we had to take names and put them in a basket to see who in the family got the picture. My daughter happened to be lucky enough to get it.”
Hazel used to work in several different mediums, including oil, watercolor and acrylics, Janet said.
