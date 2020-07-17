Health Department officials said Wednesday that they did not shut down a local restaurant for having COVID-positive staff, but rather felt that the restaurant’s actions to sanitize and protect customers made it currently one of the safest places to eat.
Last week, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) announced that Somerset’s Cracker Barrel had several employees who tested positive for COVID-19. It urged anyone who ate there between June 27 and July 11 to get tested for the coronavirus.
Since the announcement, Cracker Barrel moved to provide curbside pickup only for customers and stated that it had taken additional cleaning and sanitation measures.
During the health department’s weekly question and answer stream, LCDHD Environmental Director Stuart Spillman clarified that the health department did not force the restaurant to shut down, but acted as an advisor to the restaurant on the best practices to employ moving forward.
“The decision was made by Cracker Barrel to return to the curbside service and pickup service,” Spillman said.
He added that the eight staff members who have tested positive are all self-isolated at home, and current staff are undergoing daily temperature checks and monitoring for symptoms.
LCDHD Director Shawn Crabtree said that he felt the restaurant’s sanitizing and other measures made them one of the safest places to eat.
“If you’re avoiding Cracker Barrel, that’s not hurting anything but their business,” Crabtree said. “You’re avoiding Cracker Barrel, and you’re going someplace else, you’re going to a place that may not be sanitized as well as Cracker Barrel just sanitized. ... We don’t want to damage the business, we just want to keep the public safe.”
That was the reason the health department released the information, Crabtree said – to keep the public safe and inform them about the situation since it is one of the few times the department couldn’t be sure they had contacted everyone who had been exposed.
If a business has only one positive case, or if that business is one in which it’s easy to determine exactly who was in the building, such as in a factory, the health department doesn’t make a public announcement.
That’s because the health department can be sure they can trace all of that person’s contacts.
The reason they announced the Cracker Barrel situation was because they were uncertain how many customers might have been exposed, Crabtree said.
Spillman added that the health department hasn’t had any confirmed reports of restaurant customers contracting the virus from this or any other restaurant.
“As of right now, we don’t have any tests that has been linked to drive-thru, carry out, or to dinning. … We haven’t documented any employee-to-customer transmission yet, but if transmission occurred, most likely that contact won’t know how they’ve contracted the virus,” Spillman said.
To help the health department conduct contact tracings, Spillman suggested restaurants start taking the names and phone numbers of dine-in customers, along with the date and time of those people eating there.
That way, the restaurant would have contact information for all potential contacts, and the health department wouldn’t need to make a public announcement, he said.
