Lake Cumberland District Health Department Executive Director Amy Tomlinson seems hopeful that the worst of COVID-19 is behind us here in southeastern Kentucky, and while things are slowly getting back to what many would consider “normal,” she raises many of the same concerns that other members of the public have considering whether society will truly go back to the way things were before the pandemic.
The good news is that local numbers have gone down enough that she says local health departments are treating COVID as being more “endemic” rather than “pandemic,” meaning it is present within the community but the numbers remain stable rather than spike upward.
“I don’t know that the pandemic has officially ended. I think that’s a call for the CDC,” she said.
But, as Tomlinson points out, this pandemic may have played out differently than the one it gets compared to most often, the 1918 flu pandemic, because modern communities have much more worldwide travel than in the past.
“We are truly a mobile society. Whatever happens in one part of the world truly affects us in Somerset, Ky., believe it or not,” she said.
“Early on in the pandemic, I was shocked, because it started in China, and we kept trying to monitor travelers that were coming from that region. We would get notification from the state health department when there was a traveler coming to our region. When they come into an airport in New York or Chicago or somewhere, they’ll ask you ‘What’s your final destination?’ That’s so they could monitor people who came from that region for signs and symptoms. And I was shocked at the number of people who traveled from our 10-county area to China. You would not have thought we had that many people.”
But more than two years since the first cases of COVID in Pulaski were announced, with week after week of cases reported, Tomlinson said that the number of cases are starting to thin out.
For example, in the week of February 13, there were 401 cases. Last week, Pulaski only reported 10.
One thing that has possibly helped, according to Tomlinson, was the mutations the coronavirus underwent.
Even though it’s becoming more transmissible, it’s not as severe.
That’s not to say it’s completely benign – not yet, anyway.
“Of the deaths we’ve seen since the first of the year, the majority of our deaths have been in unboosted people,” she said. “There’s a large chunk who are unvaccinated, but of the ones who are vaccinated, that still die from the disease, many of them are unboosted, so we are still encouraging people to get the boosters because that truly does make a difference in the outcomes, especially in the vulnerable populations."
She said she sees COVID vaccine boosters being needed every year similar to getting yearly flu shots, adding that she hopes it's only once a year, and likewise hopes that pharmaceutical companies could find a way to combine the two so that folks only have to get one shot.
She also encouraged people to use “common sense” and continue doing what they feel they need to to be safe. If that means continuing to use masks even when not required to, so be it.
“Yesterday, the big story that broke was no masking requirements on public transport – airplanes and buses and things like that,” she said. “That’s not totally unexpected, but I think people need to weigh their own personal risks and do what’s best for them. If you feel uncomfortable in a situation where there’s a lot of people crowded into a small space, then continue wearing your mask. You can’t be too cautious.”
With the lower case numbers, Tomlinson said the Health Department is trying to get back to normal in terms of seeing patients in-person. A lot of services didn’t end, she said, but the clinics found new ways of doing them, such as going to appointment-only or using telehealth services.
Now, they are trying to go back to the “traditional” ways of seeing patients she said.
But even she admits she’s not sure if society will get back to doing everything the way they did before.
“I’ve thought about that a lot, because my kids being in school, they talk about how some things are still different at school. They’re like, ‘It’s not the same as it was before.’ And I’ve wondered,” she said.
“… I think It’s brought a lot of things to light in our society. For instance, Zoom meetings and some of the things we did for safety to isolate ourselves but still keep working. A lot of that has shown you don’t have to travel for a meeting. So I think there are pieces of what has come out of this that will probably stay. It’s not all bad.
“But as far as the isolation and the quarantine, I hope that doesn’t stay. I want there to be interaction and connection with our friends and family. I don’t want people to be isolated forever. That’s a sadness for me. I think it has really affected the mental health of individuals and children,” Tomlinson said.
