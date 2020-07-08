Wednesday’s video update from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) led with officials saying the upward trend in new COVID-19 cases looks to be continuing.
“I was looking earlier at our case counts, and from Sunday till Wednesday last week, I think, we had 29 cases reported. And from Sunday to Wednesday of this week, we’ve already had, I think, 39 or 40 cases reported. So, we’re on pace to exceed what we did last week,” Said Amy Tomlinson, LCDHD preparedness manager.
Last week’s 7-day total for the 10-district area was 75.
As part of the weekly update, members of the health department answered questions from the public, including clarifying who is considered a contact of someone who has tested positive.
Environmental Director Stuart Spillman explained that if you are a primary contact of someone who tests positive for the disease, that means you have direct contact with that person. Primary contacts are asked to quarantine for 14 days to be monitored for symptoms.
Secondary contacts are usually not asked to quarantine. An example of a secondary contact is if you are friends with the sibling of someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Spillman also said that if you are friends with someone who has tested positive for the virus, you should likely not be tested yourself until you start to develop symptoms.
He explained that getting a negative test at a time you are not symptomatic only tells you you don’t have the disease on that particular day. Symptoms can start to show anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure, so testing negative on day two does not mean you are clear from developing the disease days later.
Dr. Christine Weyman said that very few people are tested when they show no signs of symptoms. People with no symptoms are tested usually because they are being tested ahead of an unrelated operation, because they are close contacts of a positive case, or simply because they want to be tested.
Sometimes, those people turn out to test positive while being still not showing symptoms, which is how government officials know that it is possible to contract the virus and show no signs of being sick.
Spillman said that non-symptomatic carriers can be more at risk of spreading the disease than those who know they have it.
A person who doesn’t feel sick, Stuart says, has a higher chance of being involved in riskier behavior such as not following social distancing guidelines.
Stuart added, “We assume that people who are not coughing transmit the virus less,” meaning that hopefully if someone is not symptomatic but infected but doesn't cough may not spread it as much as someone who is coughing.
Dr. Weyman said the district has had a total of 466 cases, with the average number of contacts for each positive person being seven.
That means that during the entire pandemic, the district has seen around 3,000 people quarantined.
She said that around 65 percent of those contracting COVID-19 are connected to another case, mostly through long-term care, church gatherings or employment.
The rest of their cases have no known exposure or contact point, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.