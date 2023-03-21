Health Inspections

85-100 – pass inspection.

70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.

Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Chared Oak Grill305 E. Mt. Vernon

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Guthries Grill6075 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

39 Market11680 Hwy. 39

Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Mombo’s263 Clover Point

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

King Buffet300 Sam Walton Drive

Rating Score: 93

Violations: Handwashing sink in kitchen not fully supplied; no thermometers in reach-in cooler; boxes of single-use itesm stored on floor; inside of ice-machine unclean; no hot water in restroom; floors and walls unclean and in poor repair; walk-in freeze unorganized and boxes or food stored improperly.

Frisch’s2871 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Pressure not maintained in men’s restroom.

Baxter’s Coffee427 Ogden Street

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Subway Science Hill5775 N. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

In the Mix2040 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Gold Star Chili3570 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Mix It Up370 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you