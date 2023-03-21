85-100 – pass inspection.
70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.
Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Chared Oak Grill305 E. Mt. Vernon
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Guthries Grill6075 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
39 Market11680 Hwy. 39
Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Mombo’s263 Clover Point
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
King Buffet300 Sam Walton Drive
Rating Score: 93
Violations: Handwashing sink in kitchen not fully supplied; no thermometers in reach-in cooler; boxes of single-use itesm stored on floor; inside of ice-machine unclean; no hot water in restroom; floors and walls unclean and in poor repair; walk-in freeze unorganized and boxes or food stored improperly.
Frisch’s2871 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Pressure not maintained in men’s restroom.
Baxter’s Coffee427 Ogden Street
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Subway Science Hill5775 N. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
In the Mix2040 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Gold Star Chili3570 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Mix It Up370 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.