Health Inspections

Health Department inspection scores

85-100 – pass inspection.

70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.

Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Donatos Pizza92 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Wall behind produce sink unclean.

M&M Mart2200 Ky. 461

Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

D&D Shell55 Raleigh Rd.

Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Koi Express650 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations, OK to open.

McDonald’s NorthNorth U.S. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

A Bazaar Universe214 E. Mt. Vernon St.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations, OK to open.

192 Market3734 Ky. 192

Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Cumberland Shell5480 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Oakwood Commissary2441 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Heavy ice accumulation in freezer.

Walmart177 Washington Drive

Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Science Hill Subway5775 N. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

