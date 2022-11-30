Health Department inspection scores
85-100 – pass inspection.
70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.
Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Donatos Pizza92 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Wall behind produce sink unclean.
M&M Mart2200 Ky. 461
Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
D&D Shell55 Raleigh Rd.
Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Koi Express650 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations, OK to open.
McDonald’s NorthNorth U.S. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
A Bazaar Universe214 E. Mt. Vernon St.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations, OK to open.
192 Market3734 Ky. 192
Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Cumberland Shell5480 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Oakwood Commissary2441 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Heavy ice accumulation in freezer.
Walmart177 Washington Drive
Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Science Hill Subway5775 N. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
