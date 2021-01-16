Officials with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) said they are aware of how slow the process of vaccinating against COVID-19 is going, and that the public has a large number of questions that the health department just doesn’t have answers for.
LCDHD Executive Director Shawn Crabtree said the large amount of confusion and frustration from the public has resulted in their people being inundated with phone calls and emails.
Crabtree and others in the health department’s video question-and-answer session, held Wednesday on YouTube, requested patience from the public and an awareness that the process will be lengthy due to the lack of vaccine currently available.
“We certainly wish there was a much greater abundance of vaccine so that we could move through all of this much quicker,” Crabtree said. “It’s not a question of are we willing to do it, it’s a question of ‘Is the vaccine available?’”
He explained that there are currently only two companies cleared to provide vaccine within the United States at this time.
LCDHD Medical Director Christine Weyman said a third, from Johnson & Johnson, is expected to ask for approval later in the spring, but that they may be having issues in ramping up production.
Crabtree said because of the limited supply within the U.S., the state of Kentucky is being allotted a certain amount at a time, which means the Lake Cumberland district is getting a small amount of what’s being allotted statewide.
As of right now, the state is only getting around 50,000 doses a week, to dole out to a population of around 4.5 million, he said.
Even if Lake Cumberland is getting it’s full amount of 2,300 a week, the district is trying to spread those out over its population of around 200,000 people.
As a result, even though the current guidelines are to only allow people age 70 and older to receive the vaccine, it’s going to take several months for everyone in that category to get vaccinated, he said.
When the health department does receive doses for that population, Crabtree said the current belief is that the department will make an announcement, likely on its website and through social medial like Facebook, and will provide a telephone line for people to call to make an appointment.
There will be no subdividing or prioritizing people within that group, he said. Appointments will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis.
When all the slots are full for that shipment of vaccine, they will not make any more appointments until they know when they will be getting more.
Crabtree said his heart was with those who are 70 years old and older because that was the age group that was most vulnerable to the virus, and he said that a lot of people were “trying to maneuver ahead” of them to get the vaccine.
Dr. Weyman also cleared up questions on what would happen if a person receives the first shot in the series but doesn’t receive the second one at the recommended time – 28 days after the first shot, in the case of the Moderna vaccine.
She said that people do not have to “start over” with the vaccination if they don’t take the second shot at the right time. The 28 days is the minimum number of days between shots, but patients might be able to get it up to a year after the first, she said.
She also said that around 50 percent of the population seem to have full immunity after only the first dose, but that the second dose is recommended to make certain.
