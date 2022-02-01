The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) will present an online informational update on the state of COVID-19 in our area this Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST.
The update will take place similar to those the health department has presented in the past, streamed on its YouTube page, LCDHD Public Health.
Health officials said that they will be joined by community partners that will share their current COVID situation with the public.
If members of the public have questions they wish to ask can do so either by sending them to LCDHD through its website at LCDHD.org, or on its Facebook page.
Health officials have offered these informational sessions in the past, and in those cases they have answered questions from the YouTube chat during the live broadcast as well.
The health department continues to send out its daily reports as well, despite being overrun with COVID case investigations. For more than two weeks, the daily reports have come with the caveat that their numbers are incomplete and officials are dealing with a backlog that means more cases are in the community than they can work.
At this time, LCDHD is referring the public to state data rather than relying on the numbers it is putting out in terms of finding the most up-to-date information.
As of Monday, all 10 counties within the Lake Cumberland District are in the red, as is every county within the commonwealth.
According to state data, Pulaski has an average daily rate of 125.1 meaning there are 125.1 cases per a population of 100,000 within the county. Wayne County’s rate is 88.1, McCreary County’s is 97.0, Casey County’s is 109.6 and Russell County’s is 271.8.
A chart showing the health department’s weekly number of reported COVID cases shows a steep spike in the number of those cases for the week ending on January 29. However, that spike in cases is likely due to health officials dealing with the huge backlog of cases and are likely case reports that were not seen in the weeks leading up to this report.
In fact, the majority of the state’s counties are reporting rates of 200 or more, and the overall state incident rate is at 222.92.
There was some good news announced on the national level Monday as it was announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given full approval for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. That follow’s the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, which was granted in August.
As reported by the Associated Press, the FDA has analyzed the vaccine for serious side effects and has found those effects to be very rare.
The AP reported, “The vaccine includes a warning about a rare type of heart inflammation that mostly occurs in young men following the second dose. Most cases are mild and resolve quickly.”
With full approval, Moderna will now market the vaccine under the brand name, Spikevax.
Also Monday, Novavax Inc. formally requested FDA authorization of a different type of COVID-19 vaccine, in hopes of becoming the fourth U.S. option.
