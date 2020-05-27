Businesses within the Lake Cumberland District Health Department’s area should expect to get a visit from health department officials within the next week or so, as those officials said Wednesday that they were going to “personally deliver” COVID-19 guidance to help remind them how to protect against the disease.
LCDHD Director Shawn Crabtree made the announcement during the health department’s weekly live stream, which takes place on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. on YouTube.
Crabtree said the visits would be reminders that businesses must comply with the state guidance.
LCDHD Environmental Director Stuart Spillman said that guidance included having all employees wear masks at all times, and for employees to have their temperatures taken daily. Temperature tests can be self-administered, he said.
One public-submitted question asked about whether the health department was currently monitoring businesses and, if a member of the public has a complaint, whether that person could call the health department about a business’s non-compliance.
“The short answer to both of those questions is ‘yes,’ Spillman said. “… but there’s a wider answer of course. Even though we are monitoring these businesses for compliance in both masking and social distancing, and the businesses have been able to put controls in place to help with crowd control, ultimately it is going to be up to the public that’s visiting the business to social distance themselves. To take care of themselves. To not expose other people or be exposed.”
Crabtree also addressed specific questions about healthcare facilities and courthouses, as many government buildings are set to reopen to the public on June 1.
Both facilities – and any facility, really – can require the public to wear a mask before being allowed to enter.
Spillman also reminded facilities that have waiting rooms that they are required to have alternate waiting areas. This usually means having patients wait in their vehicles and be called in one-by-one.
“Just social distancing would not fulfill that requirement,” Spillman said.
Both Spillman and Crabtree said that it is up to individuals in public to wear masks, but reminded that those masks are there to protect other people, not the person wearing the mask.
Crabtree said, “I’ve been to a few stores in the past few days. I’ve seen in some instances there might have been, maybe, 10 percent of the general public in the store that was wearing a mask. And maybe at another store, there may have been 60 percent. Wearing a mask is to protect others from you. You can have COVID-19 and be spreading it without even knowing you have it.”
Earlier in the day, the health department released the most recent numbers on COVID-19 patients. They announced two new confirmed cases in Pulaski County: An 81-year-old female who is hospitalized, and a 75-year-old female on home isolation.
That brings Pulaski’s all-time total to 56 cases, with three active cases, 51 recovered and two deaths.
