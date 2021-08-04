With COVID-19 numbers on the rise locally, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) has decided to once again start offering bi-weekly informational streams to the community.
The first one back, held Wednesday, marked the first conducted by LCDHD’s new executive director, Amy Tomlinson.
To start the question-and-answer session, Tomlinson read off the most recent numbers from the daily report. For Pulaski, that meant hearing that there are 179 current cases of COVID within the county.
That report, made available Tuesday evening, also listed several new deaths within the 10-county district, including two for Pulaski: An 82-year-old who had been hospitalized, and a 79-year-old individual who had been previously been released from monitoring but who had later succumbed to lasting effects of the illness.
Wednesday’s YouTube stream followed much the same format as when it ended months ago. Questions were given out to various Health Department officials for them to offer insight and answers to.
Tomlinson began by stating that nine of the district’s 10 counties – with Cumberland being the only exception – had doubled their number of COVID-19 cases from June’s numbers to July’s.
Medical Director Dr. Christine Weyman was asked about booster shots of the vaccine, with Weyman responding that the FDA has so far not approved any boosters for any of the vaccines.
But, she said, it could be in the works, and the U.S. government may make a decision before the end of the year.
“Israel, for example, has already started giving a third dose of Pfizer to people who are 60 and older,” she said. “We know the elderly do not mount as good of an immune response as the young, and studies have shown that their antibody responses are lower.”
In that regard, Tomlinson responded to a question from someone asking if anyone locally had died from COVID-19 who had been fully vaccinated.
Tomlinson said that, to her knowledge, there had been one death.
“That person was elderly and had other underlying co-morbidities. And, as dr. Weyman mentioned, the immune response may not have been as robust in that person as we would have hoped,” Tomlinson said.
Dr. Weyman reviewed the recommendations on quarantine, saying that current guidelines are for those who have been fully vaccinated to be exempt from quarantine if they have been exposed to a person who has tested positive.
The CDC has recommended that exposed vaccinated people get tested sometime during days three through five, as there have been “breakthrough infections” that have caused illnesses in people, Weyman said.
Dr. Weyman also recommended that vaccinated people who have been exposed also wear a mask because they can still spread the delta variant to unvaccinated people.
Unvaccinated people who have been in contact with a positive case must quarantine for 10 days, but can shorten that stay if they get a test on days five, six or seven. If that test comes out negative, they can be released on day eight.
Dr. Weyman said the symptoms for the delta variant of the virus are similar to what has been seen in previous cases: Sore throat, cough, loss of taste or smell, body aches, difficulty breathing, fever, nausea, diarrhea and nasal congestion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.