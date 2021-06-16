Healthy Somerset Director Kathy Townsend is a new member of the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center (MCC) Community Advisory Board.
The board’s mission is to reduce the burden of cancer for all Kentuckians through research, treatment, education, prevention and community engagement. The MCC Community Advisory Board is a group of community members from across Kentucky who bring a variety of perspectives, such as community volunteers, cancer survivors, caregivers, clinical trial participants and others from diverse backgrounds. The board serves as a group of community expert consultants who provide advice and suggestions to MCC and the Community Impact Office.
Members will give input on cancer-related needs in Kentucky, identifying priorities, evaluation of progress and various outreach, research and education initiatives. They are guided by UK Health Care's values, including diversity, innovation, respect, compassion and teamwork.
Townsend said she is honored to be invited to serve on the committee.
“I’m looking forward to learning more about the efforts being made to reduce the burden of cancer across the state and understanding what role Healthy Somerset can play in that effort,” Townsend said. “As we work to improve our community’s health holistically, learning how we can fight Kentucky’s second-leading cause of death is extremely important.”
For more information about the Healthy Somerset initiative, visit https://www.cityofsomerset.com/healthy-somerset/.
