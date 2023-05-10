A three-day evidentiary hearing concerning Pulaski County Circuit Court Clerk J.S. Flynn began Monday, with a judge and members of the public hearing testimony from several clerk’s office and district court staff.
The hearing was set by the Kentucky Supreme Court as part of a removal proceeding against Flynn. He was placed on paid administrative leave in March 2022 after a complaint was received by state court officials.
At the opening of the hearing, special appointed judge Jean C. Logue stated that the grounds for Flynn’s removal are: hostile work environment, quid pro quo harassment, failure to perform duties with courtesy and respect, and conflict of interest.
Much of the testimony presented Wednesday surrounded events that took place on March 22 of last year which led to a confrontation between Flynn and then-District Judge Scott Lawless.
Part of this testimony came from Ashley Haste, an administrative support specialist with the Pulaski County District Court.
She stated that on that day, she had gone down from the second floor, where Judge Lawless was holding court, to the first floor and the Clerk’s Office to retrieve files needed for court.
She testified that when she knocked on the door of the office in which the files were located, Flynn – who was apparently in a meeting with a couple of clerk staff members, first told her to get the files later, then, when she said she needed them at that time, began yelling at her to close the door, cursing at her and telling her to leave.
When she told Flynn he was interfering with a court hearing by not letting her access files, she testified that he came at her, shouting, “Get the f*** out of my office.”
“He was acting like he wanted to hit me,” Haste said, adding that he was “hovering over me.”
She stated that she then went to Judge Lawless’s courtroom and informed him and the bailiffs of the altercation.
Other witnesses testified that the judge went down to the Clerk’s Office “corridor,” where he confronted Flynn, telling him that he needed to resign and that he had heard about reported instances of sexual harassment from Flynn among certain female Judicial Center employees.
One witness, former deputy clerk Tabitha Burnett, described Lawless’s voice as elevated, but that he “held it together,” while speaking with Flynn.
Another witness, deputy clerk Lana Raynes, testified that Flynn had his “fist at his side,” when he walked up to Lawless, as if he was prepared to hit.
Those possible sexual harassment reports came from women like Burnett, who detailed instances in which Flynn allegedly touched her inappropriately without her permission. One of those instances was in the District Judges’ offices.
She stated that she was speaking with Haste and bailiff Junior Fortenberry when Flynn approached and reached a hand up inside her dress.
Both Haste and Fortenberry testified that they witnessed the incident.
Fortenberry stated that Burnett looked “disgusted” when it happened.
“I was in shock,” Fortenberry stated, saying he couldn’t believe he’d done that in front of him.
Haste, too, said that Flynn had touched her inappropriately on at least one occasion, which led her to tell Judge Lawless, “Please do not leave me alone with him if you see Mr. Flynn in the office.”
While some witnesses stated that it appeared that Flynn and Burnett were in a relationship due their actions with each other, Burnett testified, “I would not say it was a relationship.”
Rather, she said from her view, Flynn’s attention on her continued to the point where she “got tired of saying no” and eventually gave into his advances.
Other testimony from witnesses – Burnett and Raynes included – said that the environment in the Flynn-run office was fine at first, but during the beginning of the COVID pandemic Flynn would often lose his temper and yell at staff as a group.
They stated that after Flynn was placed on leave the atmosphere in the office became much calmer, or as witness Hannah Garner said, the mood is much happier.
Day two of the hearing should continue with further witnesses for the prosecution, as well as the beginning of testimony from defense witnesses.
