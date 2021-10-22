On the agenda for Monday’s Somerset Council meeting is a motion to rescind the council’s decision against rezoning a property on Ky. 39 to allow its owner to build multi-family housing there.
The new first reading for the zone change is suggested to take place at Monday’s meeting. That will follow with a second reading and discussion to be held at the council’s November 8 meeting.
However, the agenda notes that the arguments be presented “with no new evidence to be considered by the City Council that was not presented at the public hearing concerning this proposed zone change...”
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission held its hearing on September 7.
The commission recommended to the city council that the property be rezoned from a Residential-1, or single-family residence, to a Residential-3, or one in which apartment complexes could be built.
On September 27, the council voted 6-5 against the zone change, with one councilor – Robin Daughetee – passing.
Before voting, the council heard from several residents who live in the same area on Ky. 39 as the property.
Those residents opposed the landowner’s plan for the property – housing that catered to elderly residents. The project was described not as an assisted living facility or a place where residents would have on-site medical help, but rather just housing units.
Ky. 39 resident Sharon Ledford presented the council a petition signed by 25 people protesting the zone change due to the state highway being “one of the most highly traveled and dangerous highways in Somerset or Pulaski County.”
She and others argued that between the area having dangerous curves and two schools in the immediate vicinity – including Pulaski County High School which means young, inexperienced drivers frequented the area – that the danger for the complex’s elderly drivers entering and exiting the highway could cause a serious accident.
City Attorney John Adams explains on the new agenda the reconsideration is due to the council going against the recommendation of the zoning board “without developing its own record or holding its own hearing consistent with the due process requirement imposed by [court case] City of Louisville v. McDonald...”
In the last council meeting, when members agreed to reconsider their refusal of the zone change, Adams said, “The City Council can go against the Planning and Zoning Board recommendation, but the Council must either review the hearing of the Planning and Zoning Board or have its own hearing and developed record. Failure to hold a hearing or record review in a case where the Council goes against the Planning and Zoning Board puts the City at unreasonable risk of losing an appeal in Circuit Court on procedural due process grounds.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.