Middle of this week may see the hottest temperatures ever recorded in October. It follows the driest September on record, and maybe the hottest.
Temperature Wednesday will spike to 94. Thursday, last day in a long string of 90-plus degree days, maximum temperature will be 93.
Record highs are not available for Somerset, but, in London, the record high Tuesday was 87 in 1956, and 85 on Wednesday, recorded in 2014, 2007 and 2005. The highest temperature ever recorded in October was 89 at London on October 8, 2007. 'iHeart Radio is the official weather recording station in Somerset, but the station hasn't responded to the newspaper's request for weather records.
High Monday at Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset was 93. Electronic weather recordings from the airport showed "heavy rain" at about 3 p.m. Monday, but areas near the airport got only a sprinkle. No one answered the telephone at the airport Tuesday morning in the newspaper's quest to find out how "heavy" was the airport downpour.
After Thursday the weather cools down, like autumn; still slightly above average but more like weather in October should be.
Milder air off record September snowstorms in the Northwest will move in behind a cold front Thursday night, dropping daily high readings into the low and mid-70s and lows into the chilly upper 40s. Average maximum temperature for October is 68.1 degrees. Average low temperature is 48.
Pulaski County has also been placed in D1 (moderate drought category), despite most people around these parts saying: "I've never seen it this dry." The moderate drought category, corresponds to an area where damage to crops and pastures can be expected and where fire risk is high, while stream, reservoir and well levels are low.
Lake Cumberland is nearly 28 feet below the tree line, but water intake levels were lowered while repairs were being done to Wolf Creek Dam, and Somerset water supply is ample. The lake in the Waitsboro area where Somerset Water Service's intake pumps are located is an estimated 50 feet deep at the present time.
Leaves in woodlands are showing a hint of color change, and shade trees on lawns are losing leaves. This early leaf drop is caused by dry weather, according to the Weather Service.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley has issued a burning ban that prohibits any type of outside fires, including charcoal grills. Stacy Halcomb, public safety director, said the only forest fire reported has been in far-eastern Pulaski County near the Rockcastle River. He said several fire departments have been called to check violations of the burning ban; people burning trash and leaves. "The burning ban is still in effect," Halcomb reminded.
Drought conditions are the big weather story, although there is some hope of rain in the long-range forecast. Forecast discussion from the National Weather Service at Jackson says: " ... a surface low will move through the Upper Great Lakes region on Thursday, dragging a cold front eastward and across the (Lake Cumberland area) by Thursday night. Models continue to agree that given the weakening nature of the system, and the very dry air mass it is moving into, the front will remain dry as it moves through.
"However, in some good news, it will also result in a pretty significant wind shift to the north, which will usher in much cooler temperatures from the northwest. There will be some slight air mass modification on Saturday, with temperatures warming to the upper 70s to around 80 under sunny skies, but overall this air mass will persist through the weekend and into the start of the next week."
A system moving through the area late Sunday will give a better chance of rain beginning late Sunday, ramping up Monday and into Tuesday. National Weather Service says the rain won't be a drought buster but it will give some relief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.