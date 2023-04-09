Hello Easter! Today we are thinking about eggs, and what we can do with them. Years ago families made several boiled, colored eggs at Easter to hide for the children to find. Today we hid plastic eggs for the game. Eggs are a springtime tradition: hard-cooked eggs are part of both the Jewish Passover meal called a seder, and the Christian tradition of an Easter egg hunt.
Spring is the season of renewal, and eggs are a symbol of that new life. Eggs are delicious, versatile, healthy, and easy to prepare. Some of the ways we can eat eggs include fried, boiled, scrambled, as an omelet, soft boiled, poached or in recipes. Eggs may be small in size, but they are good for you. One egg has over 6 grams of protein, as well as lots of vitamins, iron, healthy fats, and other essential nutrients. Protein is the “building block” of the human body.
After water, which makes up around 60% of your body, protein is the main component of your muscles, bones, organs, skin, and nails. Protein is extra important for growing bodies, since you need it to make new muscle and bone, and you use protein for energy. We get protein from eating eggs, nuts, beans, tofu, fish, meat, cheese, yogurt and milk. When you have plenty of protein in your diet, your body can use as much as it needs to grow and stay healthy.
We can make several recipes using hard boiled eggs. To make hard boiled eggs, you need a medium pot with lid, kitchen timer, medium bowl and a large slotted spoon. You place your eggs in the pot and add enough water to cover the eggs by about 1 inch. Turn the heat to medium high and bring the water to boil. You will know the water is boiling when you see bubbles breaking all over the surface. Turn off the heat as soon as the water boils, cover the pot with the lid, and set the pot aside for 10 minutes. While the eggs are sitting, fill another bowl with cold water and lots of ice cubes. After the eggs have been in the hot water for 10 minutes, use the slotted spoon to move the hot eggs to the bowl of ice water. Allow the eggs to cool for 5 minutes. Then remove the eggs with the slotted spoon. The eggs are ready to peel and eat, make a special dish with the eggs, or store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.
Some of the ways we use eggs include egg salad, and deviled eggs. You may have your own favorite recipes or can use the following.
Egg Salad
2 tablespoons Greek Yogurt
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 teaspoon mustard
½ teaspoon salt
1 celery stalk, chopped.
4 large eggs, hard cook, and peeled.
Combine the yogurt, olive oil, mustard, and salt in a bowl. Add the chopped celery and mix well. Cut the eggs in half lengthwise and then cut them back and forth a few more times. Add the eggs to the yogurt mixture and combine well. Taste to see if it needs more salt, and maybe pepper. Serve right away or cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. If you like it creamy add more olive oil and yogurt. You can make a sandwich, a lettuce wrap, serve it on the top of lettuce on a plate or eat it as salad.
Deviled Egg
2 tablespoon plain yogurt
1 teaspoon mustard
1 teaspoon salt/pepper
4 large eggs, hard cooked and peeled.
Put the yogurt, mustard, salt and pepper in a small bowl and set aside. Cut the eggs in half lengthwise. Remove the yolk, they’ll pop out if you push the white underneath them and add yolks to the yogurt mixture. Mash until coarse or creamy. Put the whites on a plate. Use a spoon to refill each egg half with the yolk mixture. Sprinkle with paprika, parsley, basil, dill, tarragon or cilantro, if desired. From your left over deviled eggs, you can make Egg Salad.
