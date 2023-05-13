The non-profit organization Help the Homeless has been working to house people who have nowhere to go. They have successfully applied for a 501c3 status, meaning they can request donations from the community. Still, there is a long road to face, says president of HtH Jessica Lee, citing poor treatment from some in the community.
One program that HtH plans to start is the “100 for 100” program where people can donate $100 per month.
“We’ve not even started that campaign yet, and we already have ten [donors],” said Lee.
Lee hopes she can get 100 donors in total for this project which will give a monthly budget of $10,000. This will help run the shower trailer, a shelter model, and “do all the good that we do.”
Paperwork for the 501c3 status is pretty rigorous, and securing approval for the IRS took about three weeks, all told. They will have to reapply in the future if they get more than $50,000 in assets, explained Lee, but as of right now the title they have will get them what they need.
Despite this good news, Lee says there were things about Help the Homeless’s foundation and operation she had not anticipated. Coming from a social work background, Lee had a fair idea of what many of the homeless go through. However, there were still some events she witnessed that shook her.
“I was just surprised at the feelings that a lot of the citizens have to the people that aren’t housed,” she said. “The way they’re treated by some of the local businesses and facilities was kind of surprising. A lot of our unhoused neighbors have a lot of trouble navigating through our town with no shelter, right now. They go to businesses, they ask for help, and they’re turned away. The police… they don’t have really any solutions at their disposal yet, because we’re in such need for a shelter or somewhere for people to go.”
While sounding critical of the police’s treatment of homelessness at times, she feels that law enforcement has no other choice.
“They’re in such a hard spot,” she said. “They’re having to do their job… their hands are tied. They pick them up from one business, and they have no home to take them to, so they just let them out down the road. Well then, low and behold, [the next] church or business will call them.”
The police will avoid taking homeless people to Pulaski County Detention Center which, as inspection documents show, is so overcrowded many prisoners don’t even have a bed to sleep in.
“It really becomes a cycle,” said Lee. “I’m really surprised that we’ve not had the effort to house our neighbors.”
Lee told a story about a man that will be referred to for the rest of this story by the pseudonym of Joad. Joad, due to a brain injury, has unclear speech, though he is otherwise cognitively normal. While he was outside of a store, police came and assumed he was inebriated due to his slurred speech.
According to Lee, the police opted not to arrest him and instead encouraged him to move to another location or they would be forced to arrest him.
Joad was scared to be arrested and was also scared of encountering other homeless people who had recently robbed him, so he called Lee for her advice. Lee advised the man to enter another store and ask for any sort of help they could provide. Joad did as instructed, but the workers, rather than help him, asked him to leave.
Lee says Joad then walked outside and alluded to taking his own life. Scared for the man’s safety, Lee contacted the police and recounted the events of that night to them.
Lee’s contact with Joad ended for the night, and he had apparently left the location rather than wait for emergency service’s arrival.
The next morning, Lee contacted the hospital to see where he had gone. Joad had gone to the hospital that day after spending the night on the ground “with no blanket or anything.”
Said Lee, “He went to the hospital today, and as he got discharged, it just so happened that I was on the phone [with Joad] and could overhear. He was treated very poorly. I asked if there was a social worker on staff that may be able to help.”
When Lee said this, she heard a member of hospital staff yell in the background “there is no social worker!”
The man was then expelled.
Lee spoke to hospital staff asking for an explanation and what could be done to help “our unhoused neighbors.” The hospital claimed, due to lack of recourses, all they could do was give homeless people a slip of paper with names and addresses of homeless shelters around the county.
Most homeless people have unreliable transportation and cannot get to a homeless shelter in another county.
Fortunately, this story does have a happy ending, as Lee was able to coordinate a donor to give Joad a ride to a shelter.
Lee lamented the “poor treatment” Joad receive from businesses, the hospital, and, to a lesser extent, the police in Pulaski County.
“I’m sure it’s not heartlessness,” she said. “I want to think it’s a lack of resources here in the county.”
Continued Lee, “There are solutions, we just have to get the right people in the streets, at the hospital, with the police.”
Lee says the best thing people can do to help HtH is to make a donation.
People are encouraged to donate at https://www.helpthehomeless-somersetky.com/.
