Master’s Musician Festival garners a lot of local support and togetherness, and Help the Homeless aims to do the same. That’s why this weekend was special when Help the Homeless organized to pick up trash and keep the festival looking its best.
“We just had twelve of us work five-hour shifts of picking up trash at the festival,” said founder and president of Help the Homeless Jessica Lee. “Our people in our program got to experience the festival, and they had a wonderful time.”
Many of the people who helped clean up were those who lived in the woods or in the streets of Somerset. Many of them worked in the rain, and took advantage of the weekend passes that were awarded to them by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
“We worked as a family,” said Lee. “We just knocked it out, and it wasn’t even that hard.”
Lee said that the offices of Help the Homeless are comprised almost totally of people who are themselves homeless.
“It’s part of our Hire the Homeless program,” said Lee. “We’ve got that Friday Night Sheltering program over at Somerset Wesleyan Church. We are extending that next month to seven days a week.”
The program is long-term with the ultimate goal being the permanent housing of homeless and transitional people.
So far, there are five beds. Five are reserved for the homeless working in the office staff while the other five are for emergency housing.
“These will be children left on the street, people left on the streets with nowhere to go,” said Lee. “We’ll be able to help those people with rapid resources and get them where they need to go.”
While Pulaski County has lost its homeless shelter, other counties still have there’s, and Help the Homeless has been transporting transient people to these locations.
Other initiatives that Help the Homeless has started includes the Friday Feast which Lee claimed has exploded from 100 people a week to almost 400 people a week.
“In addition, we also started ‘Help the Hungry Food Pantry’ which was a merge of the West Columbia food ministry that’s been going on,” said Lee. “We have a food pantry that’s very unique in that you don’t have to have an I.D. You just have to be homeless or at-risk of being homeless and be a resident of Pulaski County.”
Lee said that this program gives daily bread to homeless people and that foot traffic is about 30 per day.
Lee said there’s still much to do to help those who are homeless. Many programs are for veterans, those battling addiction, and women being abused. For people, many of whom have families, do not qualify for this.
One of Help the Homeless office staff workers is 73 years old.
“She just needs connection to disability housing right now, because she stays in the woods in the weeds right now and gets rained on,” said Lee.
Though there are many issues, Lee said she feels Help the Homeless is growing in the right direction, and while resources are in short supply, people who care about their neighbors are not.
