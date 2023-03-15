This issue of homelessness in Pulaski is becoming more visible, and a Wednesday conference shone a spotlight on the many individuals and organizations working to alleviate the problem.
Help the Homeless hosted the 2023 Pulaski County Homelessness Conference at the First Baptist Church in downtown Somerset, lead by the organization’s founder, Jessica Lee.
The conference hosted a bevy of speakers who are working together to help those in need.
Additionally, two awards were given out – Humanitarian of the Year, which was given to Somerset Councilor Amanda “Bean” Bullock, and Humanitarian Organization of the Year, given to New Life Church in Ferguson for its warming center.
In thanking Help the Homeless for the award Bullock said her own background led her to want to help others.
“A big part of wanting to help the community is coming from a place of struggle,” she said. “I was a teen mom. I came from housing issues. I was in an abusive relationship, and I worked my way to what a lot of people would consider to be a pretty successful individual. … It’s because of the people in this room and people like you all that helped me that I get to help other people.”
In accepting the award on behalf of the warming center, Buffy Howard said the center’s success was a group effort.
“It is a community award. It’s not just New Life, that’s not what we want you all to hear. It is everybody working together to help us house people,” she said.
New Life operates the center only on nights where the temperature is expected to dip below 32 degrees. A few dedicated volunteers are responsible for staffing the center 90% of the time, Howard said.
Plus, other members of the community have brought in food, scarves and “just everything you can think of” to help those who use the center.
Along with the award, the Pulaski County Democratic Women’s Club presented a $300 check to New Life staff to help with the warming center, with promises of more donations coming in from other sources.
Part of the way to help members of the unhoused population is to direct them towards resources in the area. But finding those resources can be difficult for those who are not aware of them.
That’s why Crystal Cox, executive director for the United Way of South Central Kentucky, stressed the importance of one of the United Way’s statewide programs, known as “211.”
“Our 211 is a dispatch center that is available in every county across the state,” Cox said.
It’s a hotline that’s available 24/7, and can be accessed by dialing 211, texting your zip code to 898-211, or visiting kentucky211.org.
“If you call, you get a real human being to talk to. They’re going to ask you what county and what your zip code is, and what you need help with. They will help you find the resources available in your community. If that resource is open they’ll directly connect you to them. If it’s not they will provide with the information so you can follow up with them when they’re open,” Cox said.
Another resource available to those in need is AppalReD Legal Aid, with emcee Lee mentioning that as a survivor of domestic abuse, she herself had used their services.
“AppalReD Legal Aid saved me,” Lee said.
AppalReD attorney Michelle Fisher told the crowd she works with victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, pointing out the link between abuse and homelessness.
For example, many who have experienced domestic abuse have either called the police or had other call the police during their attack, which sometimes leads to landlords trying to evict them for the “drama” they cause.
Fisher said there are both state and federal laws which protect renters from being evicted due to having had the police called on them – laws which she is happy to explain to landlords attempting to evict victims, she said.
Many domestic assault victims also deal with having no financial independence, if it’s a woman whose partner refuses to let her work, which could also lead to having credit problems.
Some end up with criminal records as well, either due to having the police called on a domestic incident or being caught up in their partner’s illegal activity.
Fisher also explained that one in four women in Kentucky are victims of domestic violence, and while she doesn’t know how many men have been affected, she did say it was likely similar to the number of men who have experienced sexual assault in their lives, which is one in six.
Half of LGBTQ youth experience homelessness sometime in their lives, she said, and many children who are in the foster system are forced to be homeless due to aging out of the system.
There are a plethora of reasons that someone finds themselves homeless, as pointed out by other guests. Musician Jonathan New shared a song he wrote about a friend who seemed to have everything going for him – a family, job and good education – until he was injured, and a doctor prescribed oxycontin as a pain killer.
That led to an addiction that caused him to spiral downwards, becoming “forgotten in a holler in his hometown,” as New’s lyrics explained.
Brooke Coffey, an agent for HealthMarkets, described how she, a highly-educated woman with a doctorate and a job teaching at Somerset Community College, ended up homeless herself.
“The trouble started at home, just like we’ve been talking about,” she said, referring to Fisher’s discussion.
Coffey said she tried very hard not to get divorced, but it “wasn’t up to her” in the end due to security issues.
She was a single mother with medical issues, which meant she struggled to keep her head above water financially.
During this time, she bought a prayer journal and read the Battlefield of the Mind Bible. She referred to one of the entries she wrote in her prayer journal as a “tool” in which she forged a “secret weapon,” one in which she wanted to give the “ammo” for to the audience.
“It’s free and its about attitude,” she said. She told the audience she had written in her journal, “As much as you’ve failed, get up. As much as you’ve fallen, get up.”
Another speaker, Jim Hadley, also told the audience about how he ended up living on the streets for months, back 35 years ago.
He currently works as a therapist, but in a younger life he was partying and using alcohol and drugs, he said.
He called it running from abuse, as he was trying to deal with childhood trauma.
While he was partying, he had plenty of friends, but when the money ran out they turned his back on him, he said.
And that is one aspect of being homeless – having everyone distance themselves from you, causing you to become a faceless stranger for the many people who pass by.
He urged the people in the crowd to reach a hand out to help someone up, to simply talk with someone and let them know someone cares about them – that they aren’t faceless.
Among others who spoke at the conference were Pulaski County Government Public Relations Officer John Alexander, filling in for County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd.
Alexander said that during the violent storms that tool place earlier in the month, government offices fielded a large number of calls from those who were looking for information. Many of those calls asked what the unhoused population could do to be safe, and Alexander admitted that they didn’t have many good answers for them.
Pulaski County officials are working on securing grants, he said, that would help to build storm shelters to assist both those who are homeless and those who may need more adequate shelter during emergencies.
Alexander said these would not be homeless shelters, but true community storm shelters.
“We are seeking grant funding on an initiative that hopefully will help us build storm shelters in each of our five magisterial districts,” he said.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck lent his support to the Help the Homeless initiative. “We’re not perfect. There’s no one size fits all solution, but the beauty of this is with your humility, your leadership, your kindness, I could see from day one, you’re doing it because you care,” Keck said to Lee and her team.
“You could easily say there’s enough resources in this community to take care of our own here in Somerset/Pulaski County. We don’t have the resources to take care of everybody, but we can take care of our own,” Keck said.
Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson also offered his support, saying Burnside was willing to work with other local governing bodies to find a way to alleviate the problem.
“I think the number one thing is education – getting people educated about what ‘homeless’ looks like,” he said.
