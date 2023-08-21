The American Cancer Society’s Denim and Diamonds event saw tremendous success with their Prom Night theme this year. This year’s event enjoyed a record attendance of 950 beautiful women, but there was one diamond that got just recently pulled herself out of the rough.
Betty Faye Gibson, better known by her nickname “Momma” is an avid worker at the local Help the Homeless organization. She is a greeter, and she helps new clients check in and helps determine what resources they need. Despite her diligence, attested by Help the Homeless founder and president Jessica Lee, Gibson is without a home and has been sleeping in the wooded areas along Highway 27.
Lee felt that Gibson needed to enjoy a night where she was treated like royalty, and that’s what happened on Thursday evening. Gibson had a full makeover and told everyone she met that she was “headed to the ball.”
The rest of the Help the Homeless team surprised Gibson with her dress, which of course she loved. She carried on wearing the dress to church at Victory Christian Fellowship where she’d not been able to attend for some time.
“I think we busted through some stereotypes that night,” said Lee. “People were surprised that one of their guests had been, just a week prior, living in the woods, and they were kind of surprised that she was there all cleaned up and ready to party with them.”
As for Momma Gibson, she said she had a blast.
“We got up and danced, and we shook our booties,” said Gibson. “They gotta put a new floor in.”
Gibson spoke on how difficult it was to be homeless. From dealing with poor weather, hunger, and thievery, Gibson’s seen some tough times.
“But the Lord was with us, and we made it,” said Gibson.
Help the Homeless also saw recent success with their creation of a shelter at Somerset Wesleyan Church. The shelter has 10 beds that are open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week. Lee called it a “sleep station.”
Lee claimed the building of the shelter is helping to bring parts of the community together.
Now that the shelter has opened, local law enforcement has already begun calling the shelter to help find a place for some homeless people to stay.
“It’s been wonderful to be able to partner with the police and help them out and take people off the street when we can,” said Lee.
Once residents at the shelter wake up, clean up their sleep area, and enjoy a breakfast, they can head to the day center on Bogle Street, which Help the Homeless recently cut the ribbon for their grand opening.
“At the day center, they either volunteer or they work at least 30 hours a week,” said Lee. “It’s been very, very successful.”
Lee thanked everyone who helped make a magical night for Momma Gibson and everybody who has so far donated to the local Help the Homeless organization.
