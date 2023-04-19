Showers and clean clothes are a requirement for most people, but they’re a luxury for the Pulaski homeless. That’s why Help the Homeless will soon secure a trailer which will provide a shower and a washing machine to the community’s unhoused.
The trailer will work in conjunction with the Help the Homeless’s Unify Pulaski project. This project plans to hold “feasts” every Friday night in the Judicial Plaza.
Jessica Lee, president of Help the Homeless, plans for it to be a potluck with food donated from various parts of the community.
“We’ll just share together and have some community bonding,” she said.
A bus will pick up homeless people from there and transport them to Somerset Wesleyan Church where they will be given temporary shelter each Friday.
However, as time goes on, they hope it will be a “seven-day-a-week faith-based initiative.”
As for water hookup and electricity for the trailer, this has not been found yet, though Lee wondered if Somerset Wesleyan could help provide that.
“Once we get the purchase completed, then we’ll have to deal with the health department and all of the legalities of where we can park and the permits we need,” said Lee. “But we put down the down payment today, and it is ours.”
Donations to fund the trailer came in part from Don Whitehead who was a part of Bethany House, the now defunct homeless shelter, and Somerset Wesleyan Church.
However, there were also several donations from the community at large who have pitched in to give the homeless citizens of Pulaski County a save place to get clean.
The Friday Feasts will also pass out hygiene projects and hook up people with resources like mental health and addiction treatment.
