An advocacy group for unhoused people is putting together a conference that will bring together community leaders and the public with the aim of creating a homeless shelter.
The conference is to be held March 15 at First Baptist Church in Somerset. There will be a community meet-and-greet with light refreshments from 11 a.m. to noon, then from noon to 2 p.m. will be a host of speakers, including representatives from the cities of Somerset, Burnside and Monticello.
The event is free to the public.
The conference will be hosted by a brand new group called Help the Homeless-Somerset. In fact, the group’s president and founder, Jessica Lee, said that the group was one-month old as of Tuesday, and had already gathered 1,400 members.
The project to put together a full-time homeless shelter is gaining support. The group has put out a petition that has garnered hundreds of signatures already, with pages of the petition still being circulated out in the community.
The idea is so popular that Lee said the City of Somerset – through Mayor Alan Keck himself – has already pledged support in covering costs of holding the conference.
According to Lee and Help the Homeless members Randy Whitaker and Destiny Willinger, the hope is to build upon the warming shelter that New Life Church in Ferguson provides on nights when the temperature dips below freezing, and leverage as many resources as possible to find a place for a 24/7 shelter.
And the need for such a shelter is great, said Whitaker. He himself has been homeless for just over a year, and because of that he said he’s seen what those living on the streets go through just to live.
“I’ve been down rough roads,” Whitaker said. “The only food we get is what God’s Food Pantry and the churches give us. Then, by the time we get back where we’re going, you’re hungry again. You’re starving all night.”
And while some unsheltered people have substance abuse problems, not all of them do, he said.
“All the people aren’t on drugs out there. Someone just gets so depressed they just want to end their life and don’t have no home or nothing,” he said.
There are also people like him, who are willing to do odd jobs for money, who just don’t have safe places to go. Sometimes he will find a place to stay, but often times the people who want to “help him out” are happy to only as long as he has money.
Or, as Lee pointed out, may only be interested in the medications Whitaker needs for his health conditions.
Whitaker said he thinks a shelter would get people off the streets and into a place that would give them time to improve themselves.
“I think a lot of those people, if they had a home to go to, we’d find work and build ourselves back up. But when we’re down in the mud, and somebody just keeps pushing you down, how are you going to get out?” he said.
The shelter would be there to help anyone in the community, Willinger points out, because anyone can become homeless overnight.
“We’ve been getting an exponential number of signatures,” she said of the petition, “but there are people who don’t want to sign, and I think it’s because they don’t understand that it takes one wrong turn, one unexpected expense, one unexpected medical bill, and you could literally be without a home. You could be on the street. You could be without anything…. The people who don’t want to sign, they don’t think that’s ever going to happen to them.”
Lee added, “My phone is full of people being evicted, experiencing fires, losing their job. And they’re asking me things like, ‘Can we have food to eat? Can you help get us out of the rain?’”
While New Life Church’s warming shelter is the starting base, Lee said the goal isn’t just to get the homeless shelter off the ground and then let a group like New Life Church run it. The Help the Homeless-Somerset group plans on having an active role in volunteering with it, making sure it has what it needs to operate, and also the help clean up the community once it’s operational.
“Once a shelter is built, we as a group will go out and help with the clean up of some of these abandoned homeless camps. We’d be glad to do that and make the county a prettier place,” she said.
Lee said that the group hopes to set up a meeting soon with city and county officials, New Life’s warming center staff and Help the Homeless to discuss possible locations for a shelter and what the shelter’s needs would be.
Meanwhile, they are planning their conference, which will be co-hosted by Bluegrass Ranch and will have speakers from Bluegrass Ranch, Connect Community Village, the warming center and others.
Lee stressed that Help the Homeless-Somerset does not accept donations itself. Rather, any donations collected will be directed towards the efforts of developing a homeless shelter.
For more information, contact the group through their Facebook page, or contact the Pulaski County Homelessness Conference by phone at 606-875-3813 or by mail at P.O. Box 151, Somerset, KY 42502.
