Veterans can have a wide range of physical and emotional needs that can’t always be satisfied with medication and therapy. Sometimes veterans need a hand, or perhaps, a paw to get through their daily routine.
For those who need that special kind of help, K911-KY Inc.’s “Soldier Saver K9s” program aims to provide service dogs to veterans who need extra support. And to help them accomplish this goal, Mobile Communications America’s (MCA) Somerset branch donated $9,000 yesterday morning to the Soldier Saver K9s program in order to give veterans a furry friend.
MCA, according to their website, “is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the US offering world class voice, data, and video solutions that enhance the quality, safety, and productivity of customers’ operations and lives.” They supply radios and networks to first responders to help them communicate rapidly and effectively.
Service dogs are incredibly important to the veterans who utilize them. While most people are aware of “seeing-eye dogs” which guide those with impaired sight, but dogs can provide services far beyond that. They can help with anything from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder to diabetes. Service dogs go through a special training where their heightened senses can help them “sniff out” feelings of stress in their veteran and can detect drops in blood pressure and can even predict seizures.
The dogs know how to tend to people dealing with a seizure and can be trained to push a button to call for help.
For those who suffer from PTSD, dogs learn “grounding techniques” which are methods to soothe veterans and guide them away from stressors. This can reduce PTSD symptoms and mitigate what would otherwise be crippling episodes.
“The have to go through all levels of obedience training and they also have to get their task training,” explained CEO and trainer for K911-Ky Inc. Steve Woods.
Woods has worked a long time with service dogs and values most the bond between dogs and their veterans, “when they truly become a team.”
“They have to go through all the obedience and test training just like the dog,” said Woods. “They learn the specific commands and how to do them, proper dog ownership, and we encourage that relationship the whole way.”
Woods’ passion for providing veterans with service animals comes from his own personal experience. Woods himself has a service dog named Yhaazwii.
“It’s an Indian name,” said Woods. “His whole name is Sun-yi Yhaazwii. It means ‘the midnight sun.’”
Woods’ value of the “bond” he sees between dogs and their veterans between himself and Yhaazwii.
“If I didn’t have a service dog myself, I wouldn’t be here today,” said Woods. “I guess in human terms, he’d be my ‘ride or die.’ He goes with me everywhere. He helps me when it feels like the room’s closing in around me. He wakes me up from nightmares. He alerts me to my blood pressure getting high. He helps me to be able to function in day-to-day life.”
Though Yhaazwii is certainly helpful, Woods says that he’s always learning and continues to get better at servicing Woods as they ride together.
