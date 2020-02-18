Hemisphere Limited LLC, nerve center for 11 businesses owned by Demetrios Haseotes, will open next Wednesday in Downtown Somerset in the vacated First and Farmers National Bank building.
Demetrios Haseotes, owner of Continental Refining Company, recently purchased the former bank building and decided to make it headquarters for his far-flung business interests. Some say Haseotes' decision is the most positive step during three quarters of a century trying to recreate a business climate in Downtown Somerset. Like most downtowns, Downtown Somerset suffered when retail businesses clustered on U.S. 27 during the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Haseotes has not released names of businesses headquartered in Downtown Somerset but said the companies operate in 12 states. He is owner and past director of the Cumberland Group of Companies, which include Framingham, Mass.-based Cumberland Farms and Gulf Oil LP.
Steve Morris, controller/CFO for Hemisphere Limited, said Tuesday three of the headquarters' eight employees are in place at the former bank building and the other five will be there by next Wednesday. Employees at the Hemisphere Limited headquarters have transferred from Continental Refining Company, he said. Morris is a native of Louisville and came here from Garrard County.
Possible expansions at the downtown First and Farmer Bank complex include a downtown Circle K. Calling the convenience store "one of our thoughts" Morris said a Circle K at the downtown location would not have gasoline pumps, but would be a convenience store with a possible deli. Haseotes, who owns Circle K on U.S. 27 in Somerset, said there is a possibility of other retail outlets at the downtown location.
The First and Farmers Bank building was completed in late 1963. The three-story, ultramodern structure was designed by John Wilk, Bowling Green architect, and constructed by Brown Brothers, general contractors in Somerset. The building was vacated late last year after First and Farmers Bank built its regional headquarters at 2020 South U.S. 27, site of the former Golden Corral restaurant.
Haseotes said he paid about $800,000 for the vacant bank building which as of Tuesday was still being remodeled to accommodate the Hemisphere Limited operation. He told the Commonwealth Journal recently he has spent about $40 million since he purchased the former Somerset Refinery about nine years ago.
The refinery ceased production about two years ago to undergo an assessment phase and a $75 million modernization. Since then Haseotes has candidly said future of the refinery is uncertain. However, the assessment phase is still under way and Haseotes told the Commonwealth Journal recently an announcement will be made in June about the iconic refinery's future.
"We haven't given up on the refinery," remarked Morris. The refinery suffered financial and public relations problems before it was acquired by Haseotes.
