A murder trial has been delayed due to a time conflict with the main investigator – namely, new Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office’s Bobby Jones and his training to take over as sheriff.
Murder suspect Gerald Hendricks appeared in Pulaski County Circuit Court on Thursday via televised link from the Pulaski County Detention Center.
During that appearance, Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker informed the court that the main investigator in his case, Jones, will be in training during the trial’s original dates and therefore the trial needed to be moved.
Hendricks’ new trial date is scheduled for July 17.
That trial will only concern murder charges against the defendant. Hendricks is also facing charges of first-degree Rape and Kidnapping of an Adult in a separate case.
Hendricks was charged in connection with the 2019 death of LeeAnna Brumley.
Investigators allege that Hendricks ordered Somerset resident Danelle Nicole Powell to shoot Brumley with a sawed-off shotgun, before transporting Brumley’s body to another location in which to burn it.
Authorities located burned bones believed to be Brumley’s at Hendricks’ family farm on charter Oaks Road.
Powell pleaded guilty last month to Manslaughter in exchange for cooperating with the prosecution during Hendricks’ trial.
Hendricks has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
