Hercules! Hercules! Hercules!
The famous chant from Eddie Murphy’s “Nutty Professor” film might be heard next month at Somerset Christian School, as one of the best-known actors to portray the mythological strongman will appear at the school’s upcoming Correll Leadership Banquet.
Kevin Sorbo, who played the title role on “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” will be this year’s featured speaker, joining a notable list of other public figures to appear at the local event, including Dr. Ben Carson, Terry Bradshaw, Tim Tebow, Laura Bush, and Oliver North.
Sorbo played Hercules on television from 1995 to 1999, in a series that was tied to another pop culture favorite, “Xena: Warrior Princess.” The Minnesota native has also modeled and appeared in a number of other films (“Kull the Conqueror” “Soul Surfer”), television series (“Andromeda,” “Key & Peele,” “Supergirl”), and video games (such as the “Skylander” series).
He also fits the mold of the typical Somerset Christian School speaker, as Sorbo is a noted celebrity Christian. Much of his recent work has been faith-based, including the films “God’s Not Dead” and “Let There Be Light.”
“Mr. Sorbo is strong in his faith,” said SCS P.R. Director Elisabeth Hardy. “He believes that he can live this out through his acting career by consciously choosing roles that reflect his relationship with God.
“He has written books and speaks at numerous events each year encouraging others in their faith,” she added. “He also puts family first. He and his wife have three children whom they homeschooled.”
This year’s Correll Leadership Banquet, a series which began in 2012, will be held on October 20, 2022. Doors open at 6 p.m. for those that have VIP Meet and Greet tickets and for the silent auction. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m.
“This program was initiated by the late Mr. Ward Correll with the purpose of helping the school make their vision of training a generation to change their world a reality,” Hardy told the Commonwealth Journal. “This is our single largest fundraiser of the year.”
Money raised is used to progress the mission of the school through facility and curriculum improvements, to offset expenses, and to give students scholarships to the school, noted Hardy.
She also credited the late Dr. Harold Brown, the former pastor of Oak Hill Baptist Church who passed away last March, for bringing Sorbo to town.
“(Brown) has always been a champion for our school and students. He organized the speakers each year for this event,” said Hardy. “During the COVID years, we would brainstorm about who would be our next presenter and he settled on Mr. Sorbo. Dr. Brown passed away this year and as a school we wanted to recognize him through this event with hiring Mr. Sorbo.”
Tickets can be purchased through Somerset Christian School at 606-451-1600. Tables of eight are $4,000, $2,500, $1,500. Individual tickets are $200 each.
Sorbo will be selling books and DVDs, and signing autographs after the event.
