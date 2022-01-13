Ready for some more snow?
The white stuff has barely finished melting off the sidewalks of downtown Somerset and forecasters are already anticipating "several inches" of snow to land on the area come Sunday.
"For this weekend, we're still looking at generally some real light accumulation on Saturday. That shouldn't be much of an impact," said Chris Fisher, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Jackson, Ky. "The main event is going to be on Sunday. From early Sunday morning through the day and into the evening ... confidence is starting to increase that everyone will at least see a couple to several inches of snow."
Fisher said that there is "still a lot of uncertainty" about the amount of snow the area is looking at getting, but said he hasn't seen anything to signify that totals would be on the "higher side" of what's possible.
"We're still looking at a lot of the model data run to run," he said. "... We still may see some variations over the coming day or two as we get closer to the event."
Once again, it doesn't look like dangerous ice or freezing rain will be a problem addition to the winter weather event. Fisher said to expect "mostly snow" though there may be a brief mix at times with some sleet.
With the snow coming on Sunday, Monday is likely to be significantly impacted by the accumulation — though with it being Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, many regular functions will be closed anyway.
Whatever happens, Pulaski County road crews are ready. Having already gone through a major snowfall last week, the equipment and personnel are tested and prepared for whatever comes this way.
"We've still got plenty of salt on hand, and we're as prepared as we ever have been," said Aaron Ross, Pulaski County 911/Emergency Management Director. "With (the weather events) being back to back like that, it's not really giving (crews) much of a break. This keeps it fresh on their minds."
Ross said that his team has been watching the weather reports and "from what I've seen, (Pulaski may get) four inches, maybe a little bit more, hopefully not."
He complimented the county workers' efforts last time, saying that feedback he's received suggested that "it's the best they've ever done. They hit it hard and they got the bulk of the snow off the road fairly quickly."
Dan Price, Deputy Judge-Executive for Pulaski County, noted that substantial improvements have been made to the county's equipment for clearing snowy roads since about 2015.
"We're very fortunate (to have the equipment we do)," said Price.
