The case of a Powell County man arrested for driving over 100 mph earlier this month is headed to the Pulaski County Grand Jury.
Jeffrey Wayne Holder, 45, of Clay City, was arrested December 7 on charges of first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), three counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment, Menacing, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, Speeding 26 MPH or greater than the speed limit, Disregard a Stop Sign, and Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Insurance.
The charges stem from a pursuit that began around 9 p.m. December 7 when Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Barber observed a black 2014 Jeep Patriot traveling on Barnesburg Road in excess of 100 mph. Dep. Barber attempted to stop the Jeep, according to Sheriff Greg Speck, but the driver refused to pull over. Instead he continued onto Ky. 461 — disregarding a stop sign and passing multiple vehicles.
At Ky. 80, the driver turned left — traveling east until he turned onto Ky. 1675. Still trying to avoid Dep. Barber, the driver turned onto several other roads in that area before heading back toward East Ky. 80 on Ky. 1003. By this time, Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Childress was waiting on Ky. 80 with a tire deflation device that was able to flatten the Jeep’s tires — allowing the vehicle to travel only a short distance it was disabled on the highway.
Police say the driver, identified as Holder, resisted arrest as he was removed from the Jeep. He told the officers, according to PCSO, that he was only trying to keep his friend from going to jail. Deputies identified three other people in the Jeep with Mr. Holder, a male and two females.
One of the women — 38-year-old Dana Rochelle Glover of Somerset — was arrested on an outstanding warrant accusing her of a parole violation. According to PCSO, Glover was paroled in August 2016 after a Flagrant Non-Support conviction.
Holder was also served with an outstanding warrant charging him with first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle), Reckless Driving, Speeding 26 MPH or greater than the speed limit, and Disregarding a Stop Sign in connection to a similar November 23 incident.
According to PCSO, Dep. Tan Hudson observed Holder leave the Shell gas station on Ky. 914 near the Ky. 192 intersection around 7:20 p.m. that night in a black Jeep Patriot traveling at a high rate of speed.
During this pursuit, police say Holder was passing multiple vehicles. Since deputies were able to identify Holder, they decided to get warrants for him instead of continuing the pursuit.
Holder and Glover were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. They remained lodged there at press time.
Holder has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He appeared in Pulaski District Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing with his cases being referred to a future Grand Jury for consideration of felony charges.
Also assisting in the investigation were Captain Troy McLin, Dep. Ryan Jones, Dep. Marcus Harrison, Lieutenant Shawn Dobbs of the Somerset Police Department and Sergeant Andrew Salmons also of the Somerset Police Department.
The case remains under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.