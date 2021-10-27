Lives are often compared to pages in a book. Each individual chapter of someone’s lifetime is bound together to create a complete story.
It’s fitting then that on Wednesday, one notable lady in the community oversaw the dedication of a library room in her name.
At this time in her life, Wilma Tucker is a gray-haired lady with a feisty personality who happens to be a resident at the Highlands Place, an assisted living community on Norfleet Drive.
But in her younger years – during the 1990s – Tucker was the very first director of the Highlands and built the legacy of the facility into what it is today.
In fact, current director John May said he’s willing to share his duties with her, even joking that he wouldn’t mind if she went into his office and took care of a few of his emails from time to time.
The new library is a common room in the facility that wasn’t being utilized as well as staff thought it could be, so they decided to turn it into a library/game space where residents can come in to read a bit or play Rook with friends.
It was painted in what Tucker said was her favorite color, blue. She hadn’t seen the room before she was ushered in by staff for the ribbon cutting, and she told May that she approved of the color.
Tucker seemed shocked by the number of people who turned up to the ceremony, and thanked them all.
When asked what she thought of the library, Tucker said, “I think it’s beautiful.”
She admitted she didn’t know about the plans for that room and was surprised by the result.
She was then asked if she thought she might have done a good job as Highlands director. Her response: “I think I did, look at all the people who came out.”
She couldn’t relate too many memories of her time as a staff member there, but both she and May talked about how when the Highlands first opened, the first nine residents who moved in did so before the place was even finished.
There was still sawdust on the floor, May said.
Before Tucker was handed the scissors and allowed to cut the ribbon on the library, May said a few words about the woman being honored.
“Just to have her here, to me, is an honor,” he said. “With the legacy that she leaves and she has had here with us, I was super excited.”
He went on to say the when he asks people to tell him one thing about Tucker, they will say she was a workhorse.
“She’s been a nurse all her life taking care of people,” he said.
Tucker’s granddaughter, Shannon Kessinger, made a similar statement.
“She spent her life taking care of everybody, so now its our turn to take care of her,” she said.
Kessinger said the library was a great honor. “This is well deserved. They have been amazing to her here. They take such good care of her.”
She said she was a college student back when her grandmother started working at Highlands, and she had many fond memories of the place.
“When she got married the second time, her reception was here, so we have pictures of her wedding reception in the dining room hall. There’s a lot of history,” she said.
As part of the event, Tucker was given a Key to the City of Somerset by Mayor Alan Keck.
Keck thanked Tucker for her legacy and for laying a foundation “for the rest of us.”
