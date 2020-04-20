The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) started the new week with two announcements of projects set to begin in Pulaski County.
Starting Wednesday, crews will begin a safety improvement project on Ky. 790 in Pulaski County, starting at the Wayne County line (mile point 0) and ending at its intersection with Ky. 90 (mile point 5.5).
Work will consist of grade and drainage improvements with asphalt rehabilitation.
During the project, which is expected to continue through November 15, the roadway will be reduced to one lane in the area(s) where work is being performed with traffic controlled by flaggers. Motorists are advised to use caution and pay close attention to signs.
Jave, LLC was awarded the $1.9 million contract.
Then on Thursday, KYTC's Department of Highways District 8 will close Ringgold Road (KY 3263) to through traffic at mile point 2.8 (Keeneland Drive) in order to replace a cross drain beneath the roadway.
Crews will close the route at approximately 8 a.m. ET Thursday and re-open it by approximately 3 p.m. ET.
