The Kentucky Hillbilly Jeep Krew Association is taking their tradition of good deeds on the road — south down U.S. 27 to Burnside.
For the second straight year, the group that unites Jeep owners and fans over their love of a most unique automobile brand held a food drive in Somerset. Taking place this past Saturday, around 400 hot meals were given out in the parking lot behind the Pulaski County Courthouse, and another 400 to 500 bag meals were also distributed, noted Jeff Kidd, vice president of the Hillbilly Jeep Krew.
"It's an honor," said Kidd. "We're just a Jeep family. We take our Jeeps and what we are blessed with and put it all together to do good for the community."
This Thursday, the Jeep Krew is doing it again in Burnside, with 300 bag meals available for families to be picked up at the Burnside Fire Station on East French Avenue. The group of Jeep enthusiasts are working with the Burnside Fire Department to distribute the meals as a helping hand for the hungry this holiday season.
"It's just something nice to do for families who may be in need this Christmas," said Frank Crabtree, Jr., Burnside Tourism Director. "... This is something new for Burnside. If it goes over well, it might be something we do each year at Christmas."
The food drive in Burnside will go from 2 p.m to 6 p.m., or until the supplies run out.
The meals will contain canned ham, canned corn, canned green beans, and a box of macaroni and cheese, as well as fresh fruit.
"We all go through stages in life, and if a family could use these meals, (they're here)," said Crabtree. "It's always good when your actions can show other people you care about them."
Even as the food drive in Burnside is going on, the Jeep Crew will also be back at the courthouse in Somerset this Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. doing a Toys for Tots toy drive, handing out toys in the back parking lot. To receive toys, one must have already signed their children up and be on a list. Children do not have to be present at pick-up.
