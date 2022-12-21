Santa Claus is coming to town, but not in a sleigh this year — in a Jeep.
The KY Hillbilly Jeep Krew gave out presents Tuesday to children in need at The Barn Flea Market. In cooperation with the Living Bread Soup Kitchen of Somerset, the two entities teamed up to hand out toys, clothing, health & beauty aids and stocking stuffers on Tuesday afternoon.
The Jeep Krew can be seen rolling around many big events around Eastern Kentucky, and the group’s love regularly extends to Pulaski County. The Krew relishes organizing charity events for people of all stripes to improve their community and put smiles on people’s faces. As of yet, their initiatives go off without a hitch — unless you’re counting a trailer hitch.
Each year the Krew teams up with “Toys for Tots,” a charity founded by the United States Marine Corps which prevents needy tots from going gift-less on Christmas.
Phyllis Kidd, a member of the Hillbilly Jeep Krew, explained the process.
“Their parents go online that can’t afford presents and gifts for their kids. They go online and tell what ages, size, and all that. Boys, girls, whatever. They go online and fill that out,” she said. “We have people donate toys, and different agencies that donate toys. And we just have them shipped to us, then we fill the orders that we have. And then they come down and pick it up.”
The organization tries to hold the initiative in venues large enough to take the crowd. Last year, the toys were distributed at the Pulaski County Courthouse. This is their first giveaway at The Barn, though, and felt this was a convenient location for everyone.
Toys for Tots is not the only initiative the group tries to do during the winter months. In fact, Kidd says that they stay quite busy in November and December trying to organize helpful events for the community. They were so busy this year that some initiatives were barely able to be squeezed in.
“We did the hot meals last year. This year, we’re not doing the hot meals per se. We just went to some of the local schools here, and gave free passes to Frisch’s in Somerset,” said Kidd. “We’ve got so much that goes on in November and December, it’s tough to do that too.”
Come New Year’s Day, kids and their families will be able to eat their fill of Frisch’s famous buffet.
Kidd is already excited for next year, and hopes the Krew can take a lead role in making sure the giveaway goes smoothly.
“We’ll be doing it next year. I’m hoping to be more over it so things are coming to us instead of us having to travel to get our toys. We’re going to try to get it more convenient for everyone, right in a good spot to get out the toys and stuff. Let everyone learn how to go online and do it, because there’s a lot of people who don’t know how to do it,” said Kidd.
Over 40 local volunteers braved the outside cold temperatures to hand out Christmas gifts to nearly 200 families around the community.
“This year’s toy drive has been nothing short of a struggle,” stated Vickie McQueary of the Living Bread Soup Kitchen. “From shortage on toys, the logistics having us to reschedule, volunteers out at midnight before to make sure no one is left out. Prayers were said, and answered.”
“I would like to thank the Living Bread Soup Kitchen, and Gina Gaylor for the opportunity to give a helping hand,” McQueary added. “Thank you to the Barn and Jody Greer for being gracious enough to allow us to use their facility as a pick location. Many thanks to Southern Dental and all individuals who donate through them, Toys for Tots, and individuals who just donated toys. Without their gracious hearts we wouldn’t be able to provide in this magnitude. Last but not least my family and friends Ky Hillbilly Jeep Krew along with Somerset Village for being the hands and feet of the event.”
Even though parents were encouraged to sign up online before going to pick up their children’s gifts, parents who had not signed up were encouraged to go too so they could receive an extra gifts that the Krew had collected.
To donate to the Hillbilly Jeep Krew, readers are encouraged to go to the group’s Facebook and reach out to the administration.
