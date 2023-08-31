The Hillbilly Jeep Krew is making plans to roll over every obstacle in its path to help in the fight against one of the world’s worst killers: cancer.
On Saturday, September 9, the Jeep Krew will hold its third annual Krawling Over Cancer, a fundraising event to help with the American Cancer Society.
“We want to krawl over it,” said Jeff Kidd, one of the leaders for the Hillbilly Jeep Krew. “We want to stomp it out. And if it takes putting Jeeps together – and side-by-sides or four-wheelers or whatever you want to drive over there that day – if that’s what it takes to make a difference, then let’s make a difference.”
And this year, it’s putting together a new weapon in the war. The group will be taking donations of items that it will then take to the Lexington Hope Lodge – a place where cancer patients and their families can stay if they have to travel from out of town to receive cancer treatments.
The Krew will be looking for items such as paper towels, toilet paper, paper plates and plastic silverware, cups, bottled water, cleaning supplies, pantry food and snacks, coffee pods, laundry detergent, dryer sheets, puzzles and puzzle books, dishwasher tabs, hand soap and hand sanitizer.
Folks can bring such items – along with their favorite outdoor vehicle – to the gathering taking place at the Wildcat Off-road Park, located at 7800 U.S. 25, East Bernstadt.
The gates for Krawling Over Cancer will open at 10 a.m., with music, food, vendors and around 2,000 acres of off-road adventuring areas to keep participants entertained.
The fun will continue till 9 p.m., although riders can keep going until midnight.
Two bands will take the stage throughout the day. Somerset’s Thunderstryke will be playing between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., while Tone Control rocks out between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
For those who haven’t heard Tone Control yet, Kidd said, “They’re kind of a southern rock-type band, but they can play anything. If you like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bob Seger, Sawyer Brown, they’re great.”
Although previous Krawling events have taken place in Pulaski, Kidd said the group decided to do something different by taking it over to nearby Laurel County.
“We expect a good turnout this year. It gives the Jeep people and off-road people a chance to ride, to enjoy the day a little more than just having activities around where we’re set up,” he said.
Plus, because the event is taking place, Wildcat Off-road Park is offering an extra-special low price for riders.
“They can come into the event and get a really good discount, too, because it’s usually around $19 per person to ride at Wildcat. Because of us, it’s a $25 flat fee to ride, no matter how many’s in your Jeep,” he said.
That means if there’s two or more taking on the trails, they all get in for practically the price of one.
All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society, a cause that is close to the hearts of all the Jeep Krew members, Kidd said.
“When we started as a group, the first thing we did, we wanted to combine together having a family-oriented club that could help our community. So we set up different things.”
Cancer has not only hit some of their club members, but Kidd said that both his mother and grandmother had died from it.
It’s not just the Jeep Krew who are responsible for making the event a success. Kidd said that it attracts off-road enthusiast from all over the state. Other clubs, like Central Kentucky Jeep Crew, Kentucky Jeep Owners Association, 606 Jeepin’, Green River Ridge Runners Jeep Club, Liberty Jeep Club, and the Eastern Kentucky Jeep Gang, all come out in droves to support them.
“When they have events, we try to go help them, and when we have an event, they try to come help us. And cancer’s a thing that everybody’s been touched by at some point in their lives,” he said.
The fundraiser also attracts sponsors like Lexington Lifted, 4WD Performance and Appalachian Jeep Outfitters.
Then, there are the Jeep Krew members themselves, whom Kidd was quick to thank.
“I want to give a shout out to all the Hillbilly Jeep Krew that makes this happen. They go above and beyond,” Kidd said, volunteering their time.
And he couldn’t end without thanking the Somernites Cruise team and Executive Director Keith Floyd. “We’re sponsoring our Jeep Nationals again this year, so everybody needs to come out. That’s in October and it’s at the (SomerSplash) water park. Whether you’ve got a jeep or a four-by-four or whatever, bring it out,” Kidd said.
That’s not to say the Krew or the Krawling Over Cancer event is meant only for off-roaders.
“Our group has a little slogan: It doesn’t matter what you drive, it’s the person behind the wheel. ... If you want to come up in your Toyota Corolla, you’re accepted in our group. We’re off-road, four-by-four driven, but we learned a long time ago it doesn’t matter what you own, it doesn’t matter what you drive. It’s the person behind it that makes the difference, and that’s what our group is about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.