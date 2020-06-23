A historic, COVID-19-delayed primary election yesterday with enhanced absentee voting and first-time early in-person voting attracted a total of 16,552 votes, 34 percent of Pulaski County's 48,560 registered voters.
Mark Vaught, election coordinator for Pulaski County, said there were 11,824 pre-election votes, most in history. As of vote-tallying time yesterday, 7,360 absentee ballots had been counted. Absentee ballots postmarked June 23 and received at the clerk's office by June 27 will be counted.
Rick Barker, veteran member of Pulaski County Board of Elections, said despite the coronavirus pandemic and its problems, yesterday's primary election "taught us a lot."
"We are a mobile society," Barker said, and he predicted Pulaski countians "will love" the six Super Precincts used in yesterday's in-person voting. Super Precinct locations are at Hal Rogers Fire Training Center, Science Hill Elementary School, Old Shopville gymnasium (same location as the former Shopville voting place), Southern Elementary School, Southwestern High School and Nancy Elementary gymnasium. The usual precinct voting places were closed.
Some 4,393 in-person votes were cast at Hal Rogers Fire Training Center between June 8 and June 22, according to Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett. Mail-in ballots received up until 6 p.m. Election Day totaled 7,360, she reiterated.
Unofficial –– repeat, unofficial –– vote totals for candidates on Pulaski County ballots are:
GOP PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE PRIMARY
Donald J. Trump –– 11,933
Uncommitted –-1,070
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY ELECTION
UNITED STATES SENATOR
Mitch McConnell –– 10,889
Naren James –– 283
Kenneth Lowndes –– 177
C. Wesley Morgan –– 583
Nicholas Alsager –– 60
Wendell K. Crow –– 161
Paul John Frangedakis –- 140
Louis Grider –– 395
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, 5TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Harold "Hal" Rogers –– 11,869
Gerardo Serrano –– 1,066
STATE SENATOR, 15TH SENATORIAL DISTRICT
Rick Girdler –– 9,969
Larry Sears Nichols –– 2,665
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 52ND REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT
Rhett Ramsey –– 334
Ken Upchurch –– 991
STATE REPRESENTATIVE , 83RD REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT
Joshua Branscum ––– 1,034
Mark F. Polston –– 1,247
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 85TH REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT
Troy L. Strunk –– 949
Wes Hargis –– 2,089
Gregory A. Ousley –– 981
Shane Baker –– 1,694
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL PREFERENCE PRIMARY
Joseph R. Biden ––– 2,011
Uncommitted -- 314
(There were a scattering of votes for 11 other Democratic candidates on the ballot, all of whom have withdrawn).
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY ELECTION
UNITED STATES SENATOR
Amy McGrath –– 1,576
Andrew J. Maynard –- 54
Eric Rothmuller –– 14
John R. Sharpensteen –– 17
Bennie J. Smith –– 22
Mary Ann Tobin –– 31
Jimmy C. Ausbrooks –– 9
Charles Booker –– 984
Mikw Broihier –– 187
Maggie Jo Hilliard –– 31
CIRCUIT JUDGE, 28TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT, DIVISION 1 (UNEXPIRED TERM)
Walter F. Maguire –– 5,023
Teresa Whitaker –– 4,951
A. C. Donahue –– 2,946
Daryl K. Day –– 1,690
Jerry J. Cox –- 966
Official vote totals will be submitted to the State Board of Elections by June 30.
Secretary of State Michael G. Adams said in an e-mail yesterday many counties have chosen to withhold even partial election results until June 30. Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett said she believes Pulaski countians want to know partial results so she and the Pulaski County Board of Elections decided to release unofficial totals Election Night.
