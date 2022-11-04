Ever felt like traveling through time? Perhaps not yet a scientific possibility, Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument will present on Saturday in Zollicoffer Park an event they call “a Living History.”
While the event will be similar in many respects to the “Ghost Walk” which has been done over years past (the first Saturday of November), it will put most of its focus on being an “open format” rather than a guided tour. It will also take place during the day between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. rather than at night as the Ghost Walk had.
The event will see attendees meet and interact with civil war re-enactors who don costumes, gear, and other items to appear as authentic as possible. The actors will speak in-character as soldiers and blacksmiths and medics to give attendees a better understanding of the culture and history surrounding the Civil War — perhaps the nation’s darkest moment.
The event will also have games, vendors and live music to keep the event fresh and vibrant. There will also be weapon demonstrations so people understand what kind of weapons were used, how they were fired, how they functioned, and how notoriously long they took to reload.
“They can really get a better understanding of how those weapons were fired, what they were used for, how they got into position, how they marched, how they set up their firing lines,” said Ben Blevins, park ranger and key organizer of the event. “It’s more on the educational side.”
The Ghost Walk, said Blevins, had actors breaking character to explain sights around the tour, but this Living History event will have actors remain in character to have attendees be fully immersed in the atmosphere.
Blevins is hopeful for the progress of the event. While the event will take place on Saturday this year, Blevins hopes to expand into Sunday next year if the event is popular enough.
“It’s kind of experimental. See what works, what doesn’t work. That kind of thing,” he said
One key draw, said Blevins, that the Ghost Walk didn’t have is that he feels it’s more accessible and should be better for families to participate in.
“Both are family-oriented events,” he said.
But the long trail the Ghost Walk had guests travel down was not “difficult” but more “medium” in its requirements for guests, according to Blevins.
“[The event] is literally going to be in the fields,” said Blevins. “It’s going to allow pretty much anyone to get out there.”
Blevins took pride in the fact that people with disabilities will be able to better participate in the event rather than having to walk or push their wheelchairs on uneven ground.
Blevins said that the event better leaned to the main purpose of these sorts of events: education.
“It gives you the first-hand experience of the Civil War,” said Blevins. “You can go to a museum, you can go to a museum, you can view a video, things like that, but when you actually have the re-enactors and living historians in front of you explaining things, you can actually see it for yourself.
“That’s the big goal behind Living History. Actually getting people involved and physically experiencing what the guys back in the day physically experienced,” continued Blevins.
Blevins encourages guests to dress appropriately for rain, should it occur.
