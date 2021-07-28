Few places in a community are more full of history than a cemetery. Likewise, few places are better to learn about that history.
The Pulaski County History Walk’s annual Cemetery Walk returns this Thursday, July 29, as always with actors portraying characters from the area’s illustrious past.
Usually, people take a walk around downtown Somerset, and a historical figure is waiting at a specific location. But the Cemetery Walk brings tourgoers even closer to the subjects by having the actors stand at the grave of that particular notable individual, at the Somerset City Cemetery along West Columbia Street.
“(T)here in the cemetery, it’s such a beautiful place to be, and then to remember the lives of the people, the characters that are passed,” said Somerset Junior Woman’s Club organizer Melanie King of the event’s yearly appeal. “Of course, the cemetery is always really gorgeous as the sun goes down.”
There are four new figures from Pulaski’s past among the six to be represented at Thursday’s event. They include John William Fletcher Parker, a prominent local doctor, one of the first locals to attend medical school; Inez Criswell, sister of local memorable figure, the late Chick Criswell; Frances Allen, who will tell the story of teenagers killed in a 1957 train crash; Virginia Jasper, who will tell the story of her and father T.E. Jasper; Leonard Rutherford, a bluegrass fiddle player; and Sam Catron, the Pulaski County Sheriff whose untimely death in 2002 made national news. King called Catron a “cemetery favorite.”
Tickets for the walk go on sale at 6 p.m., just outside the cemetery; groups of tourgoers will start going out at 6:30 p.m., and will keep until every ticketholder has gone through.
Each ticket costs $5, and proceeds benefit both the non-profit Somerset Junior Woman’s Club and the Stone by Stone restoration project for the Somerset City Cemetery.
