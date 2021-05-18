Philosopher George Santayana famously said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Of course, sometimes reliving the past can be kind of fun.
That’s the spirit behind the History Walk series presented by the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club. The eighth season of History Walk events begins this Thursday, May 20, with local actors portraying notable figures from Pulaski County’s past.
Two characters who have been performed before — one not since the first year of the History Walk — join two new characters, as well as several actors likely to participate this season who are fresh faces.
“We have several people that are going to come on who are new this year, so we’re hoping we can do more characters,” said Melanie King of the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club (SJWC). “We had several people step up (to a call for new actors). We’ll have more people come on as the season goes on, but we’re starting with two this time.”
One of those new actors is Lisa Dettlaff-Schultz, who is portraying Joyce Padgett Entzminger, the first president of the SJWC. She’ll be telling the story of how the club formed in 1945. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the club wasn’t able to celebrate their milestone 75 years mark last year in quite the style they wanted, so in 2021, there’s a lot of that information to share.
Another newcomer is Michael Radford, who does character walks in Elizabethtown. Radford will be portraying Sen. John Sherman Cooper, one of 20th century America’s greatest statesmen from right here in Somerset and the figure whose statue resides on the Fountain Square.
Venus Ramey is making her first appearance as a SJWC History Walk character. The winner of the Miss America title in 1944 — the first such winner to be photographed in color — Ramey led a fascinating life before passing away in 2017, running for a seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives and stopping would-be intruders with a firearm at age 82 at her Eubank-area farm. Ramey will be portrayed by History Walk regular Robyn Aker.
“She was a character in her own right,” said King.
Finally, there’s Jane Fox Caldwell, portrayed by Susan Elmore. She’ll be telling about herself and the history of the Fox House, used now as the parsonage for St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church.
Tickets are $5 and proceeds are split between the non-profit SJWC for their projects in the community and the Stone by Stone Project, which preserves the Somerset City Cemetery.
It’s a walking tour, so wear comfortable shoes, but King promises a short walk this time. Tickets go on sale at 6 p.m. at the flagpole outside the Pulaski Judicial Plaza on the Fountain Square, and the first group leaves at 6:30, with other groups to leave in shifts. King says the groups will be kept small and masks are not necessary outdoors.
King is eager to get another History Walk season on the move.
“There are always butterflies for that first one, but we’re really excited about it,” she said, noting that the Cemetery Walk in July is another thing they’re truly “looking forward to” on the horizon.
