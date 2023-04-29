It’s time to get your tickets for “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler, presented by Flashback Theater Co. (FbTC) and Somerset Community College.
“Sweeney Todd” will run for six live performances on selected dates from Thursday, May 11 to Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Stoner Little Theater on the North Campus of Somerset Community College. Tickets can be purchased now at 400 E Mount Vernon Street, Somerset; online at: www.flashbacktheater.co/events/sweeney-todd/, or by calling (888) 394-FBTC, ext. 1.
The production is directed by Billy Christopher Maupin, assistant directed by Julia Chereson, stage managed by Renate Dopp, with a cast of Scott Sexton, Theresa Jean Kibby, Michael Taylor, Jenny Denney, John Neikirk, Johnna Atkinson-Bigelow, Kaeden Worley, Jillian Griffin, and Skylar Cox.
Returning home from 15 years of wrongful exile, Sweeney Todd (played by Scott Sexton) finds his home has been repurposed as a failing pie shop, run by the eccentric and charming Mrs. Lovett (played by Theresa Jean Kibby). The pair run amok through the streets of London, where they meet Adolfo Pirelli (played by Skylar Cox) and his young apprentice, Tobias Ragg (played by Jillian Griffin). Mrs. Lovett takes Tobias under her wing as the pie shop’s popularity grows, due primarily to their secret new ingredients.
Meanwhile, young lovers Anthony (played by Michael Taylor) and Johanna (played by Jenny Denney), must hide their pining from the lecherous Judge Turpin (played by John Neikirk) and his slimy sidekick, The Beadle (played by Kaeden Worley). Among all of these pairings is the lowly and sad Beggar Woman, who is more than she appears (played by Johnna Atkinson-Bigelow). The tale is grim, the music is odd. But will you attend the tale of Sweeney Todd?
The Broadway style production features a two story set designed by Ron Kidd, costumes designed by Jade Ellis of A Bazaar Universe, and a live orchestra led by Austin Gilliat. Musicians include: Tara Brown, Adam Edwards, Gillian Faulkner, Thomas Gielow, Jimmie Hafley, John Lenox, Megan Lenox, Gavin Merrick, Debby McDonald, and Landon Rodenberg.
Sweeney Todd has a run time of around two hours. The musical is suitable for ages 14 and up. Audiences are encouraged to arrive half an hour before the curtain time in order to have plenty of time to find their seats and settle into this intense musical thriller. There will be NO late seating for this production. “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” will be presented by Flashback Theater at Somerset Community College in the Stoner Little Theatre at 808 Monticello Street, Somerset, KY 42501.
As with most Flashback Theater shows, all seating is assigned at the time of ticket purchase. With just over 100 seats available for each of the six performances, getting a ticket early is highly recommended for all patrons.
Tickets are available beginning April 11, 2023, in person at the Flashback Theater box office (400 E Mt Vernon St) or by calling FbTC at (888) 394-FbTC, ext. 1. Adult single tickets are $18 in advance, $20 at the door. Student single tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Seating is assigned at the time of ticket purchase and limited seating is available.
For the safety of our artists and audience, there will be no late seating for this production. Seating begins half an hour before the printed curtain time on your ticket. Seats unclaimed 10 minutes prior to curtain may be released to a waiting list. The waiting list will start on site one hour prior to curtain, and you must be present in person to be put on the waiting list.
Dates and Times:
Thursday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 14 at 2:30 p.m.
Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 21 at 2:30 p.m.
Ticket Prices:
Adults – $18 Advance, $20 Door
Students – $12 Advance, $15 Door
Tickets may be purchased online (www.flashbacktheater.co/events), in person at 400 East Mt Vernon St, Somerset, KY 42501, Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., or be reserved in advance by calling the box office at (888) 394-FbTC ext. 1. Advance ticket sales end online 2 hours prior to showtime. We accept all major credit cards. Refunds may be made at no cost up to 24 hours prior to the ticketed performance by calling the box office.
FbTC is thankful for all sponsors and would like to recognize 2022-23 Spotlight Sponsors: Applied Behavioral Advancements, City of Somerset, M&W Printing, Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet and Footlight Sponsors: David Daring Rentals, Kinetic by Windstream, United Cumberland Bank, T. Ronald Kidd Trust, Fireborn Energy, and HealthMarkets for their continued support of FbTC’s production of theater that speaks to the soul.
This production is brought to you by Title Sponsor: Somerset Community College, and Artists Sponsors: Cumberland Lake Shell, Ford Brothers/Weichert Realtors, Pepsi Somerset, and Joy & Mark Brenzel.
