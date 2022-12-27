The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Holiday Auction raised just over $30,000 for scholarships to Somerset Community College.
That means those who donated and those who bought items in this year’s auction have helped at least six students achieve their education goals, according to Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue.
That also means that over the 13 years the holiday auction committee has been in charge of raising money for SCC scholarships, they have brought in around $194,000, he said.
There were at 96 scholarships awarded before this year’s event, so the committee can now safely say they’ve funded at least 100 scholarships.
Kathy Sears, who co-chairs the auction committee with her sister Beverly Withers, said she thinks back to the first auction, when $6,000 was collected.
“We thought that was good,” she said.
But now, with five times that amount rolling in, the committee is in a better position to help many more students.
And, as Clue said, that is what a local Chamber of Commerce should be about – using local businesses to help local students get into a local college that will, ultimately, help the local community in their careers.
The Chamber will be symbolically presenting a check to SCC for the total amount at next Tuesday’s Chamber of Commerce luncheon, held at the Center for Rural Development.
Clue was quick to place the success of the auction on the heads of Sears, Withers and the committee. In turn, Sears said that Clue and the rest of the Chamber’s staff – Administrative Assistant Crystal Kidd and Business Liaison Bill Marshall – were instrumental to the event’s success.
Christmas is a busy time for them, she pointed out, since they are also heavily involved in putting together the Chamber of Commerce Parade around that time.
Clue says that the auction committee makes the job a lot easier.
The committee is made up of more than 20 volunteers, and Sears said they hold their first meeting in August to prepare for the auction process.
Each member of the committee gets a certain number of business people to contact, Sears said. If the businesses want to participate, they can either donate money, donate items or gift cards that come from their own business and are added to the auction items, or buy outside items to put into the auction.
For example, an office can buy UK basketball tickets, decorative items or gift cards to another local business.
The donated items are divide among three different auctions: A live auction held at the December Chamber luncheon, a silent auction that also takes place at that luncheon, and an online auction held through the Ford Brothers Inc. website.
In the beginning, Sears said it was a lot of work to reach out to businesses.
But now? “People are more than eager to donate when it comes to the education of our young people,” she said.
The scholarship money is divided based on the need of the applicants, Clue said.
At the December Chamber luncheon, SCC Vice President of Institutional Advancement explained that the scholarships are awarded based on financial need as determined by the student’s Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
One scholarship is given out to a student from each of the four local high schools, and two are given to graduates of one of those high schools.
