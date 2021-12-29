The holidays are always a busy time for law enforcement, trying to help make sure everyone has a safe and happy time.
Over the Christmas holiday period, Somerset Police worked one non-injury collision on the roadway, meaning it was a relatively safe period for drivers. Outside of that, they made one arrest for public intoxication, located and charged suspects in a burglary, and served 19 arrest warrants, consisting mostly of failure to appear in court charges or failure to pay fines on original offenses.
Meanwhile, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office took about 82 calls over the weekend, including 11 wrecks without injuries and two with injuries, as well as one overdose incident.
The most crucial period for law enforcement working the roadways is New Year’s Eve, when drinking and driving becomes a heightened concern due to the annual parties that pop up around the occasion. Capt. Mike Correll of the Somerset Police Department urged those planning to drink not to get behind the wheel.
“Make other arrangements to get to and from wherever you are headed,” he said. “If you are going with a group of friends or loved ones designate a sober driver and make sure that person knows they were designated!”
One thing Correll suggested was attending a professionally organized event, such as the City of Somerset’s Light Up 2022 New Year’s Bash, where there will be more people around to help out if needed and alcohol content can be better monitored.
If attending an event away from home, Correll suggested planning your travel options ahead of time, arranging for a designated driver, a hotel stay, ride service, and extra “Plan B” options before your night out.
“If you must leave your car parked overnight, ensure it is legally parked and not blocking someone else’s driveway,” he said. “Roll up windows, lock all doors and ensure all valuables are left at home or secured out of sight.”
Another tip to make sure your possessions remain with you: Bring only what you need with you – including identification, money and one credit card. Leave any department store cards or unneeded valuables at home.
If you are hosting a gathering, keep tabs on your guests and make sure no one leaves and gets behind the wheel after drinking, noted Correll, and stop serving alcohol well in advance of the party’s end.
“Should they need it, offer your guests a place to stay for the night,” he said. “Sometimes all that takes is blankets on the couch or floor.”
Capt. Troy McLin of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office mentioned that weather could make for wet roads this New Year’s holiday, making driving conditions more complicated.
“Be safe while on the road; if the road is wet, slow down and keep several inches between you and the vehicle ahead of you,” he said. “If you start to hydroplane, don’t hit the brakes.”
