Why do we think of certain rituals surrounding the holidays as being “traditional?” And, what do some families do that others may not think of?
As Thanksgiving approaches, I have started thinking about holidays past and the way the COVID-19 pandemic may change some of those traditions for many families. But what one family may call traditional – having turkey on Thanksgiving, for example – may not be the standard for all. Some families may have their own Thanksgiving or Christmas traditions to look forward to.
One example would be my own family – myself and my parents, David and Nancy Slavey. Sure, some years we have had turkey. And most of those years, it was my personal tradition to remind Mom to take the giblets out, but I usually forgot (and so did Mom) until the bird was mostly cooked already.
Some years my family has gone a different way for our meal. For a couple of years, mom fixed each family member a Cornish Hen – a small-sized chicken – instead of turkey, so each person had their own bird to feast upon, rather than carving up one large bird.
As I thought about this, I wondered about others’ holiday activities and what they are used to doing. I decided to raise the question on Facebook, asking for a peek inside other people’s holiday traditions.
And, I got a few responses. Retired educator Patricia Stringer, for example, talked about how when her children were younger they had a treasure hunt to find their presents. “Hard work!” she said.
“...[I]t was funny with several of us following behind them. Once I hid things in the refrigerator, garage, just weird places that they could identify with,” she said.
Or, you can have a different kind of treasure hunt. As Haley Dane Johnson explained, “My uncle hides baby Jesus from my Grandmother’s Nativity Scene in the house, and we spend the rest of the Christmas day trying to find it! No idea how this tradition started, but it’s competitive.”
Lesa Hudson offered a great way of remembering when your wedding anniversary is. “[W]e got married on Christmas Eve 27 years ago,” she said.
Then, there are families like Jane Savcilioglu, who although originally from Pulaski County now lives overseas. Her family has adapted as many American traditions as possible, but there have been some changes. As she explained, “There’s no turkey in Turkey.”
Savcilioglu might be better known around here as the former Jane Correll, who once worked as the human resources manager at the Pulaski County Public Library.
Savcilioglu celebrates holidays with her husband, Tamer, who is Turkish and German, and their two children, Talia, 4, and Juliet, 3. They currently live in Istanbul.
She said it is important to her and her husband to teach their children about many different celebrations and traditions.
“Turkey is a Muslim majority country, so it’s expected not to see the same celebrations for Christian holidays that are common in the U.S. We want to expose our daughters to a variety of cultural traditions, so in addition to the American holidays, we also celebrate Chinese New Year, Carnivale, Oktoberfest, etc.
“For Halloween we delivered candy to our neighbors, who were happy to participate in “Trick or Treat” with our girls.
“For Thanksgiving, we will roast a chicken, since turkeys aren’t native here, and for Christmas, pre-COVID, we’ve been hosting an open-house party for the neighbors to see our decorations and have an opportunity to talk about Jesus. My husband is half-German so Advent, Advent Calendars, and Christmas Markets with glugwein (mulled wine) have become a new tradition for me as well.”
The family also usually keeps with a Christmas tradition of traveling to a new country, but that will have to be postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the fact that, technically, the family could travel to the United States, she said, they would not be coming here at this time, either.
“Turkey is one of the only countries at this time where Americans are free to travel,” she said. “Although we have the ‘government permission’ to travel to the U.S, and as much as I would love to see my parents in Somerset, we’ve decided it is safest for everyone to stay where we are until things look a little healthier.
“A lot of people aren’t able to be with their loved ones, and are hurting – emotionally, physically, financially. This is prayerfully on my heart these days. When we think of traditions, it’s good to remember we can always start new ones.”
