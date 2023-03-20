Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital recently presented the DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses to Holly Anderson, RN, in recognition of her commitment and patient-centered approach to care. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
The not-for-profit DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), an autoimmune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill, inspired them to begin the foundation, and this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Holly is a nurse on the Progressive Care Unit nominated by a patient’s family who described her as comforting, compassionate, and attentive to her patients’ needs. They stated that Holly went “above and beyond her duties and will always stand out in their memory.”
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. Each quarter, the DAISY Award recipient is selected by a team of LCRH’s nurse leadership. The DAISY winner and nominees, other team members, executive leadership, physicians, and family members are invited to a special brunch to celebrate. The DAISY Award recipient is presented with a certificate, a DAISY Award® pin, a special parking spot, and a beautiful hand-carved sculpture entitled “A Heather’s Touch.” Additionally, the honorees are celebrated with iced Cinnabon cinnamon rolls- a favorite of Patrick’s during his illness.
“Congratulations to Holly for being recognized as the DAISY Award winner for her outstanding dedication to quality, patient-centered care,” said Tanya Nelson-Hackney, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, CPPS, Chief Nursing Office at LCRH. “At Lake Cumberland we are proud to be a DAISY Award hospital partner. Our nurses are extraordinary and deserve to be formally recognized for the dedication, spirit and care they provide to our community every day and this award is just one way for us to do that!”
For more information on the DAISY Award® or to nominate a nurse today, visit LakeCumberlandHospital.com/daisy-award.
