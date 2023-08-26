There's not much that Batman can't handle, from a ferocious rogues' gallery to the streets of Gotham City. But summer heat, on the other hand, proves a daunting match for a person in a Batsuit.
Nevertheless, John Buckland braved the elements and made a return visit to Somernites Cruise on Saturday with a replica of the Batmobile made famous in the films of the late '80s and early '90s with Michael Keaton in the role of the Caped Crusader.
"I always love coming back to Somerset; it's almost like a homecoming every time," said Buckland, not of Gotham City but instead Huntington, WV.
Buckland has appeared at the Cruise numerous times over the years on behalf of the Heroes 4 Higher (H4H) Foundation, a national outreach effort that both shares lessons against bullying and drugs to young kids and also honors children who have passed away, frequently serving as pallbearers at children’s funerals or making appearances to enliven spirits where they have been tragedies.
Of course, with the Batman costume and one of the most famous cars in pop culture, Buckland's tent saw a steady line of visitors during the day — thankfully, no Joker or Penguin to be found but rather Somernites Cruisegoers eager to have their picture taken with a convincing facsimile of the DC Comics character.
"Every time I come, I don't keep just meeting the same people, I keep meeting new people," said Buckland. "It's a really good way to get the message out there: Tough things make us stronger. Never give up. It's a really good way for us to have a relationship with the community, where we can encourage people through the tough times and do something fun."
Buckland's message is about staying strong in difficult times and always doing the right thing, he noted — "Help other people. Never be a bully." He does school assemblies all over the world, having been in the Ukraine in April and Poland last year, as well as regularly around the United States.
However, while kids are the primary audience for Buckland's message, "I think the grown-ups get even more excited" to see Batman and the Batmobile, which Buckland had built in 2015.
"That one there will always be the flagship," he said of the particular look for the Batmobile, which has changed appearances in numerous forms of Batman-related media over the decades.
There were plenty of other notable cars to see at the August Somernites Cruise, but most plentiful type was the Ford Mustang, as this month featured the always-popular "Mustang Alley" showcase.
Somernites Executive Director Keith Floyd noted that by 4 p.m. Saturday, 943 cars overall had come through, with 409 Mustangs coming through their specific showcase gate, with another 100 or so throughout the rest of the show.
"So far, so good," said Floyd of this month's Cruise event on Saturday afternoon. "No rain, no storms. A little hot, but we're doing okay."
Temperatures were in the high 80s, but the heat was heavy in the air. Still, a cool breeze penetrated the streets of downtown Somerset at times, providing a little relief for those packing the Fountain Square area to check out this month's collection of cars brought in by Somernites fans.
Floyd said Batman had been a "big hit" with Cruisegoers on Saturday. He also recalled that last year at this time, the Cruise had been trying to set a Guinness World Record — a mark they didn't reach, even though they still broke the Cruise's overall car attendance count, with more than 2,100 rolling into town last year.
"It's been a good day," said Floyd. "After last year's August show, this has been kind of like a break, a breather."
Read more about this month's Somernites Cruise in Tuesday's edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.