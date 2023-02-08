The members of Help the Homeless had cause to celebrate Tuesday night.
It was the birthday of one of the people the organization has been helping. But it was also an historic evening for Pulaski, in the eyes of Help the Homeless President Jessica Lee.
“We’re kind of making history, because Somerset’s never had a shelter open just because,” she said.
That ‘just because’ was in reference to the usual reasons the shelter was open in the past. The space used was the same one New Life Church has open many times before to give shelter to those in need, but only when the outside temperature goes below 32 degrees.
During those nights, it has been known as a warming center.
But for at least the month of February, the center will also be open on Tuesday nights no matter what the weather or circumstances.
In previous years, Somerset also had a homeless shelter called Over My Head. There were admittance rules, however, meaning guests had to go through a security check, and if someone had a warrant or legal matter pending, they needed to resolve that before they would be allowed to stay.
Over My Head was a 24-hour shelter that could take a limited number of people for a couple of weeks at a time. While it wasn’t perfect – even in the words of its director, Stephen Hall, the problem of homelessness was too large for its 10-bed facility to tackle – it was at least a place for some of the area’s population to find a place to stay.
Over My Head unfortunately closed in September.
In December, Lee and a group of people started the Facebook page Help the Homeless in an effort to find resources to help members of the unhoused population. In less than two months, the page has gathered 2,300 members and has countless stories of helping those in need.
In one example, volunteers helped a young woman get the paperwork she needed so she could get her I.D., which was just step in the direction of getting her on her feet.
Posts on the Facebook page range from people asking about where to find work, finding places to stay or help with utilities.
Others will post various resources they are aware of, offers of clothing or food, or even ideas for how everyone in the community can help those in need.
Also in Help the Homeless’s short time in existence, the group has started partnerships with other community organizations. One of the newest partnerships is with Broken Pieces No More, an organization that is raising awareness of child abuse and neglect.
“Our group (Help the Homeless) strives to assist all of Pulaski County’s children,” Lee said, because families with children can lose their homes just as individuals can.
“We’ve spoken with Pulaski County Schools previously and will be starting an aggressive campaign with Broken Pieces No More to provide resources such as clothing and food to Pulaski County children who are experience or overcoming homelessness as well as children who have been victims of abuse/neglect,” she said.
In the beginning, Lee made it clear that Help the Homeless itself did not collect donations. In the past couple of weeks, however, that policy changed.
“We have learned that working with the population we work with, it’s not always feasible to have people meet them out with the donations, due to privacy,” Lee said.
Anything they do collect goes 100 percent to the intended recipients, she said. All transportation costs and time is volunteered.
The organization was recently offered help from an attorney and a CPA to apply for a 501c3 designation, which would open even more doors for them in terms of taking donations and connecting resources together.
In the meantime, Help the Homeless is looking at other ways of opening up to the unhoused population.
Hence the homeless shelter in New Life’s activity building.
New Life opened its doors a couple of years ago as a place for people to go when the overnight temperatures became too cold to be bearable. On warmer nights, however, there is no place for them to stay.
Lee said she reached out to the church and told them about her plan to have it open more often.
“I thought I could get the community to love the center enough to have the volunteers and the food to keep it open,” Lee said. “So they told me they would give me Tuesdays in February on a trial basis to see how it goes. Maybe we can baby step in the future into being open longer.”
It follows the same rules as the warming shelter, being open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.
“We really appreciated Brother [Doug] Walden and his wife for allowing us to do this,” Lee said.
In getting the word out, Lee managed to bring in other volunteers. Scoop Bug Ice Cream offered food for the evening, and almost as soon as the doors opened there were more people filing in, bringing in chips or items of clothing.
One even brought in a coat for someone who might need it.
There was a table set up with socks, toiletry items and pamphlets offering information.
And one helper, Joy Shearer, offered her expertise in the area of health.
Shearer has been a nurse for 40 years and is currently working out of Dr. Eric Ruby’s office. Although she couldn’t stay long Tuesday, she said she had come by to take blood pressures, listen to hearts and lungs, and maybe even help with setting up doctors’ appointments if needed.
Shearer said she told Lee, “I feel a call to street nursing, and I don’t even know what street nursing is.”
Lee, in turn, invited her to come by on shelter night.
When asked how she felt about having the shelter open on Tuesdays, Shearer said, “One day a week is sad, but one day a week is something wonderful that they can do. The county has to do something.”
Another volunteer, Jason Burkhart, said he was helping out “because I know what it’s like. I know first-hand what it’s like to not have food or a place to take a shower.”
Burkhart himself was homeless in the past, but is in a better place now, he said.
“I was homeless because of my drug addiction. I went through recovery at Protea,” he said.
He’s been sober now for 15 months, but just going through recovery isn’t always enough to get someone back into being a productive member of society.
Lee and Help the Homeless found resources for Burkhart to get a job.
“I would have had to slept in my car if it weren’t for this place. It’s a blessing,” he said.
The first order of business for the shelter was for everyone to gather around and sing Happy Birthday to one of the evening’s residents.
James Brown – not the singer, he was quick to point out – turned 31 on Tuesday. Brown has been helping out with administrative work for Help the Homeless, and is currently unhoused himself.
Brown said he served two years in the U.S. Marines, but because he has a dishonorable discharge, the Veterans Administration “doesn’t extend a hand,” to help, he said.
“I disobeyed a direct order during wartime while being deployed. They frown on that kind of thing,” said the Iraqi War veteran.
Furthermore, he admits he relapsed in his drinking addiction, and he’s separated from his family.
At one point, he was working as residential staff for a recovery center in Campbellsville before it closed its doors.
He’s been offered a similar position at another recovery location – but only if he goes through their program again.
“So I’m looking at doing that. But until then, I’m here,” he said.
Lee said that a total of six people spent the night. Lights out was set at 10:30 p.m., while breakfast was served at 7 a.m.
After that, volunteers helped to sweep, put up cots, take out the trash, wash dishes, clean the bathrooms and pick up outside the building.
Lee herself stayed the entire evening.
“This was very little to give, to be able to look across the room last night at all the people sleeping peacefully who might’ve been out in the cold or on the streets if we hadn’t put forth this effort,” she wrote on her Facebook post about the evening.
Help the Homeless will be holding a conference on March 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Somerset. The event will be free for the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.