In 1939, Robert Crawford penned the words that would become the official song for the U.S. Air Force: “Off we go into the wild blue yonder ...”
Next weekend, a group of five local World War II veterans will fly into the wild blue yonder themselves, thanks to Honor Flight Bluegrass and the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport.
Somerset is one of five stops that Honor Flight Bluegrass will be making with a B-25 twin-engine Bomber as part of its Barnstorming Tour across Kentucky.
It will be in Somerset next Saturday, June 19.
The veterans who will be part of the flight – and any members of the public who wish to watch their takeoff – are encouraged to show up at the airport terminal around noon. The terminal is located just off of Kit Cowan Road.
The flight is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will take about an hour.
The plan is then for the plane to be on hand for those who want to look at it until around 4 p.m., when it will take off for it’s next destination in Morehead.
Airport Manager Kellie Baker said she was contacted by Honor Flight Bluegrass asking if she would want the airport to participate in the program.
“We’re honored to be a part of this and honored that they chose Somerset as one of the locations. We’ve never had a B-25 Bomber to fly into Somerset,” she said.
The flight is free for the veterans, as it is funded by the Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund, which received a grant from the U.S. Department of Military Affairs.
“Part of the reason the reason why they’re doing this is, this December will be the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor and the entrance of the United States into World War II,” Baker said.
Baker, who is the vice president of the Kentucky Aviation Association Board of Directors, said she has worked with Honor Flight in the past, which may have helped in their decision to choose Somerset. She said they also had to look at the size of the airport, the length of the runway, whether they had fuel on hand and whether they had the facilities to accommodate the expected crowd.
Once the stop was scheduled, Baker said her first phone call was to Clarence Floyd.
“Clarence used to serve on the airport board, and he and I have always been good friends. … So, I called Clarence because I knew his history with serving in the military, and I knew if anybody knew how to get a hold of five WWII veterans, it would be this guy.”
Clarence admitted that he knew three just off the bat, and that by asking around he has helped to find several veterans – some who are scheduled to be on the flight and some who will be on standby in case someone cannot make the flight on that day.
Baker said that the one stipulation for having this flight is that they had to have five WWII veterans to go on it.
And it’s getting harder to find WWII vets, Floyd pointed out, because they are all in their 90s. “There’s not many of them left,” he said.
He added that the flight will mean a lot to those who are participating, and they would like to see a large crowd of people who are there to support them.
“We feel like this is just an excellent opportunity to let our older veterans know we’re concerned about them, and we want to give them something to look forward to,” Floyd said.
Baker added, “We want to draw a crowd, and we would love to have as much support as possible.”
The B-25 that will visit Somerset was built in 1944 and is owned by the Commemorative Air Force out of St. Louis, Mo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.