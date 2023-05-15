The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and Somerset Police Department joined together to honor six of their fallen officers in a memorial ceremony Monday morning.
The event was held at Somerset Cemetery -- where all of the fallen officers were laid to rest -- as part of Peace Officers Memorial Day, which kicks off National Police Week each year.
Fallen officers recognized at the ceremony were:
Pulaski County
Sheriff's Office
· Sheriff Samuel Wilson Catron, EOW (End of Watch): April 13th, 2002
· Sheriff James B. Jasper, EOW: July 3rd, 1952
· Sheriff John McHargue, EOW: September 13th, 1891
Somerset Police
Department
· Chief Harold Lewis Catron Sr., EOW: September 16th, 1964
· Patrolman Walter McKinley Massingale, EOW: November 1st, 1929
· Chief Silas West, EOW: January 16th, 1928.
Sheriff John McHargue was fatally shot on September 13, 1891, as he was putting his horse in his stable.
Somerset Police Chief Silas West was shot and killed in a January 16, 1928, gun battle as he and Patrolman McKinley Massingale attempted an arrest. Ofc. Massingale would lose his life less than two years later during a November 1, 1929 bootlegging raid on South Maple Street.
In that raid, Massingale was assisted by then-Ofc. James Jasper -- who would go on to be elected county sheriff. Sheriff Jasper was killed in the line of duty on July 3, 1952.
Chief Catron was attacked outside of his home in 1957 and suffered shotgun wounds that ultimately led to his death on September 16, 1964. Nearly 40 years later, Sheriff Catron was running for re-election when he was fatally shot by a sniper as he left a fish fry on April 13, 2002.
The officers were honored in pairs, with Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones and Somerset Police Chief William Hunt taking turns leading "end of watch" rites for the officers -- several of whom served together or were other related in other ways.
Both Chief Hunt and Sheriff Jones had taken part in several of these ceremonies over the years, but it was the first time newly-elected Sheriff Jones participated as the leader of his department.
"I've been to these memorials for several years and I've listened to Sheriff [Greg] Speck and Sheriff Todd Wood when they've done these ceremonies, but this time I had to do my homework and prepare to give the speech on these six fallen officers of the law," Jones stated. "Just reading their stories, it just made it more personal."
Jones already had a personal connection with the late Sheriff Sam Catron. Jones was hired into the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in 1998 by Sam Catron, and worked for him up until Catron's untimely death in 2002.
Chief Hunt explained the importance paying respect each year to these six fallen officers.
"We believe it's very important that we always remember the sacrifices that these officers gave to this community, and we should never forget that," Hunt stated. "Another part of remembering that sacrifice is also a reminder of the dangers of this job and how real they are."
Out of the six local officers who were killed in the line of duty, two were directly related to each other. Somerset Chief Harold Lewis Catron and his son Pulaski County Sheriff Sam Catron were killed in the line of duty nearly 40 years apart.
Although the local ceremony is a private event, Chief Catron's other son - Sam Catron's brother - Lewis Catron attends the ceremony each year to pay respect to his dad and his brother.
"It's always an honor to have Lewis Catron there with us," Hunt stated. "He attends about every year, as we pay respect to his father and brother."
Sheriff Jones talked to Lewis Catron following the ceremony; the two men agreed that drugs were somewhat related to all six of the local officer's deaths.
"I was talking to Lewis Catron earlier today [Monday]," Jones stated. "His brother Sam Catron was killed for drugs, and the others were killed because of bootlegging, which alcohol is kind of considered as a drug."
Over the years the types of drugs have changed, but the dangers they present to law enforcement are still the same. Jones stated drugs in the local area -- as well as around the nation -- continue to be a big problem, and Monday's fallen officers ceremony was a reminder of what drugs could lead to in our own community.
"When you read the stories and the obituaries about these six local fallen officers, you would have never thought that this could've ever happened," Jones stated. "In most cases, they were more or less ambushed. Some of them were shot while sitting in their vehicles and one of them was shot while putting up his horse. You never know the mentality of what the person is thinking or what they could potentially do."
Chief Hunt said Monday's event did have a slight somber feel to it, but he felt like the officers attending the ceremony displayed an overwhelming sense of pride. Hunt also stated this was the largest turnout since he has been involved with the annual private event.
"There was a slight solemn feel to the ceremony on Monday, but I think really there was more honor and respect being projected toward these officers that have fallen and given their lives," he said.
