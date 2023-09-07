Everyone could use a little HOPE.
In this case, HOPE stands for "Helping Others with Positive Empowerment," and is the name of a new health and source fair being held Tuesday, September 12 at the Somerset Mall, with a focus on mental health.
The event, being held by the United Way of South Central Kentucky, goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to the public to attend.
"We're bringing together people who work in the mental and behavioral health areas and in substance use disorders," said Crystal Cox, executive director of the United Way of South Central Kentucky (UWSCKY), "to have information and resources available for our community members."
That includes the UWCSKY's 2-1-1 service, a free and confidential 24/7 informational referral hotline (just dial those numbers, 2-1-1) for helping people facing challenging times by connecting them to local resources.
Also, "we'll have people there who are able to help folks get signed up for insurance and other life needs that people may have," said Cox.
There will be door prizes at the end of the day, games and activities, and guest speakers, and a DJ from Pickett Dynamic Entertainment to provide entertainment. There will also be food trucks (have some money on hand for those, advises Cox).
That's the fun part, but the event has plenty of educational opportunities as well, including a Narcan demonstration, to help people learn how easy it is to use "that important life-saving tool," said Cox.
Morrow Art Studios will be on hand doing some demonstrations, as part of what Cox hopes will be an assortment of vendors with more hands-on approaches — "Art and crafts and enriching activities like that are really good for your mental health," said Cox.
The Target 4 group from the University of Kentucky, housed at the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, will be doing HIV screenings; Cox said it will be done in a private area to help those getting screened do so discreetly.
In all, Cox is expecting over 20 vendors and booths set up. Vendor applications are still being accepted; the information for registering is on the Facebook event page, "HOPE Health & Resource Fair, Helping Others with Positive Empowerment."
Adanta, Pulaski County UNITE Coalition, and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield are key sponsors for the event. The planning committee included Bob Boon and Melissa Estep from Adanta, Gail Cummins of BrightView Health, and Nate Fisher and Patricia Brown of Quest Counseling.
This is the first time for this event; after the successful heart health event in February, Cox heard from people who expressed a desire for more educational activities and health fairs. In particular, mental health and substance use jumped out as two areas that affect a number of people locally.
"So we decided that would be another good health and resource fair to provide, something really targeted at those specific areas, because it impacts so much of our community," said Cox. "A lot of times, people think that you only need to seek mental health care when something is wrong, but having a good state of mental health is important too. Mental health is for everyone, all of the time; it's not something that people should have a stigma about. That's one of the reasons that we're doing this event, is trying to break the stigmas around mental health care and care for substance use disorders."
Cox expressed appreciation for the Somerset Mall as a partner in this, offering great accessibility for different types of people — an important step in helping everyone get the information they need to lead a better, healthier life.
"When one of us does better, all of us will be better; we strengthen one another by taking care of one another," said Cox. "That's part of being a community. If we can bring all of those resources together in one spot and make it easier for people to get the care that they need, we want to be able to do that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.