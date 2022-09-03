The COVID-19 pandemic was detrimental for many students across the country. The Associated Press (AP) reported that math and reading have dropped significantly especially among 9-year-olds.
Says AP, “Reading scores saw their largest decrease in 30 years, while math scores had their first decrease in the history of the testing regimen behind the study, according to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), a branch of the U.S. Education Department.”
AP’s quoted expert finds these studies alarming and wonders how these challenges can be met.
“These are some of the largest declines we have observed in a single assessment cycle in 50 years of the NAEP program,” said Daniel McGrath, the acting associate commissioner of NCES. “Students in 2022 are performing at a level last seen two decades ago.”
However, Principal of Hopkins Elementary Dr. Hubert Shroer feels despite this dismal news that students are progressing and achieving great things.
“There’s different needs for different kids. We try our best to make sure that all kids are doing well academically, socially, emotionally,” said Shroer, “If there is any kind of slide, I feel like we’re in a good spot where we can slide back.”
“If” is the magic word, however. Unfortunately, data for Kentucky will not be released until October, therefore the exact numbers are not known. Despite this, Shroer is hopeful for his students.
Many teachers across Somerset-Pulaski County have noted negative effects on students’ learning comprehension, and Shroer felt the faculty made excellent strides to overcome these obstacles.
“Our teachers went above and beyond to meet the needs of those kids when we were remote,” Shroer said. “You should see the parking lot. Our guys are working hard, they’re staying late, they’re doing a great job… If you drive by at nighttime, it’s not an empty parking lot. They’re lesson-planning. They’re doing all the right things. They’re reaching families and talking with them. It’s a really great thing.”
Since the pandemic, Shroer says the school has wanted to focus on literacy and feels this will impact the scores that will be released in October.
“We have a focus on literacy. They’re learning how to read. They’re improving in their phonics and their grammar. It’s like building a house. You start from the bottom, and you build up from there,” said Shroer. “We have a few new programs that we offer to the students: an online program or intervention services… We try to encourage students to get a book in their hands. The learning doesn’t stop at school. You want it to go into the house. We want parents, grandparents, whoever’s with the kiddos to work with them and hopefully build that love of reading. It all starts from there.”
Along this vein, Shroer pointed to the “book barn” outside of the school. Essentially built like a large birdhouse, a book barn holds books and any student can open it and take a book inside.
“It’s a beautiful little thing,” Shroer said with a smile.
On a less positive note, a heartbreaking statistic in the report showed that the pandemic particularly harmed Black and Hispanic children.
“The pandemic’s upheaval especially hurt students of color. Math scores dropped by five percentage points for white students, compared with 13 points for Black students and eight points for Hispanic students. The divide between Black and white students widened by 8 percentage points during the pandemic,” reports AP.
Shroer identifies himself as Hispanic and is bilingual. He feels this gives him a unique insight to students of other cultures. He has also pushed to get staff members who speak Spanish to reach children who are just learning English.
“We’re there for those families. A lot of them have my cellphone number,” said Shroer. “They might not have that support in another community, but thankfully there’s people I can call that either work in this building or would be so happy to volunteer. They help bridge that gap.”
“The focal point is that all students are learning,” he added. “We’re all Briar Jumpers.”
Ultimately, Shroer said that the best way to ensure students progress is to “instill that want, that need, that urgency, that love” to learn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.