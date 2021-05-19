What do you do to reward a school’s fundraising efforts, especially when the students have gone above and beyond? Presenting them with a trophy is one way.
Hopkins Elementary students were presented Tuesday with a shiny new trophy from the March of Dimes and March for Babies, rewarding the school for being one of the best fundraising teams for the local branch of the nonprofit organization.
On top of that, two classrooms – Robyn Cheuvront’s kindergarten class and Ashley Grundy’s second grade class – raised so much money that those students earned a pool party.
Cheuvront’s students raised $2,600, while Grundy’s class raised $2,400. Their totals went a long way towards helping the school raise $8,668 total. All of that was raise in two weeks.
“We had corporate teams that didn’t raise that much,” said Kara Hawk, March of Dimes fundraising specialist.
And it wasn’t just dimes, quarters and other loose change, she said. A lot of parents and grandparents wrote check to help them raise that amount.
Both Somerset Independent Schools and Pulaski County Schools participated in a fundraising competition thanks to the superintendents from each district.
Somerset’s superintendent, Kyle Lively, and Pulaski’s superintendent, Patrick Richardson, are both on the leadership team for the March of Dime’s Walk.
Hawk said the organization was concerned about not having as many family teams or corporate teams this year due to COVID-19, and they were brainstorming ideas on how to make up the shortfall on their goal.
“The two superintendents came up with this idea, and Kyle Lively was so generous to say the top class from both schools will get to go and swim for three hours [at the Alumni and Aquatic Center]. So that was a big incentive, especially here at Hopkins.
The top fundraising team for the Pulaski Schools was Kaitlyn Mullins’ class from Pulaski County High School, which raised $430.
Before the drive, the March of Dimes and March for Babies was looking at a $15,000 shortfall from their fundraising goal. “With the help of the coin drive, we exceeded our goal,” she said.
Originally only the top fundraising class from each district was going to receive the pool and pizza party, but when the two Hopkins classes came so close to each other’s totals that the decision was made to let both have the reward.
Renee Powell, counselor at Hopkins Elementary, said that the pool party was the first time that some of the students had ever been swimming.
As for the fundraising efforts, Powell praised the entire student body. “Hopkins has done a superb job. I think they’ve gone above and beyond.”
In turn, Hawk praised Powell for helping taking point in the fundraiser, saying Powell had to go to the bank ever single day to turn in what was collected.
Hawk said the nonprofit organization is always looking for volunteers, donations or to provide information for those who want to know more.
She asked those who are interested to visit www.marchofdimes.org or www.marchforbabies.org.
Both branches of the organization “lead the fight for the health of all moms and babies,” according to their websites. “We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every mom and baby can have the best possible start.”
