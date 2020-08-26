A Christian County man was arrested on drug and firearm-related charges Tuesday here in Pulaski County County.
Andrew N. Scott, 27, of Pilot Rock Road, Hopkinsville, was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center without incident.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 6:15 a.m., Deputies Kevin Bullock and Zach Mayfield and Sgt. Cary York responded to reports of a man slumped over the wheel of an automobile on East Ky. 80.
Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were unable to wake the subject, but Deputy Mayfield located a methamphetamine pipe in Scott's left hand as well as a handgun in the driver's seat, according to the sheriff's office.
Sgt. York also discovered a black pouch containing baggies and a small amount of what appeared to be methamphetamine, snorting straws, and a set of digital scales, while Deputy Bullock located a second handgun in the glove box of the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
In the course of their investigation, the deputies learned that Scott was a convicted felon who was not allowed to possess a handgun, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputy Mayfield arrested Andrew N. Scott and charged him with the following:
1. First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Second Offense Methamphetamine) (Enhanced).
2. Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon
3. Drug Paraphernalia Deliver/Manufacture
4. Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
Mr. Scott was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center without incident.
